France, 100 dead cats discovered in the home of an 80-year-old pensioner – World

A hundred cat corpses were discovered yesterday at the home of a pensioner living in Nice, in the south of France. In addition to the dead cats, there were another twenty or so still alive, but in poor health. The corpses, most of which had been placed in sealed plastic or wooden boxes, were discovered after this gentleman’s hospitalization 81 years old, according to the newspaper NIce-Matin.

Several animal defense associations were alerted by the old man’s granddaughter who discovered the corpses around the house and also inside it, as well as the remains of squirrels, mice and a dog jaw. “Considering the location in which they were found, most of the cats were already dead when placed inside the boxes, but we think at least two were locked up alive“, Philippe Desjacques, president of the La Tribu du Fourmilier association, told France Presse.

The corpse of a cat probably devoured by his fellows was found on the sofa at home. Instead, another twenty cats found alive inside the house were saved by veterinarians and volunteers, but rickets or in dramatic health conditions. “Unfortunately, there are stories like this every year”, explains Desjacques, according to whom the retiree suffered from Noah’s syndrome, which consists of collecting more animals than he is able to house or feed properly, as well as the syndrome of Diogenes, which involves the compulsive accumulation of objects. The associations intend to file a complaint for “mistreatment” of animals or negligence, said Desjacques.