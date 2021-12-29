France, 208 thousand infections in 24 hours: never so many. New record in the UK, over 183 thousand. Poland: nearly 800 deaths in one day

There France is overwhelmed by the wave of infections due to Omicron variant of the coronavirus. After more than 180 thousand infections recorded yesterday, today the country sets a new record since the beginning of the pandemic, with 208 thousand cases in a single day, as announced by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, in front of the National Assembly. But the negative records are not only registered beyond the Alps.

Also there Denmark, the country with the highest infection rate in the world in relation to population, has seen numbers never seen since the start of the pandemic. I am over 23 thousand people infected in the last day on a total population of less than 6 million inhabitants, against the 16,164 of last Monday. However, the positivity rate remains stable, given the high number of swabs carried out in view of the holidays. In United Kingdom There is a new record of Covid infections since the beginning of the pandemic: there were 183,037, with 57 deaths. However, the government’s daily data includes the count of cases recorded over five days in Northern Ireland and not previously reported for the Christmas break.

Very serious situation in Poland, where the highest daily number of Covid-related deaths has been recorded since last April. Health authorities have reported that in the past 24 hours the confirmed deaths were 794, with 15,571 new infections. 75% of these were not vaccinated. According to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), only 55.1% of the Polish population is immunized with two doses of the vaccine and just 16% received the third dose.

Also there Scotland recorded a new record of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic, reaching 15,849 cases, of which about 80% are represented by the Omicron variant. There First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised citizens to stay at home “longer than normal” ahead of the New Year’s and during the first week of January. Peak of infections also a Malta. In the last week there have been numbers never seen since the start of the pandemic. The new record, with 1,298 cases in 24 hours just set yesterday, was broken today with 1,337. In proportion to the resident population, it is as if over 160 thousand had been registered in Italy. The maximum of new daily positivity in the previous phases was 510 on 10 March.

Meanwhile, the countries are introducing new measures. Given the emergency situation, the Greece has decided to bring forward the announced measures by one day, also given the new absolute record of infections (over 21 thousand in the last 20 hours). Thus the Greek government announced that starting tomorrow and until January 16 bars, clubs and restaurants they will be able to admit a maximum of six people at the table and they will have to delete music. They will also have to close at midnight except on New Year’s Eve when the opening will be exceptionally extended to two. There Spain, on the other hand, it reduces the quarantine for those who are positive for Covid from 10 to 7 days. The isolation period has also been reduced to one week for those who are not vaccinated and have come into direct contact with a positive.