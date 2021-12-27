France, a pack of nine wolves escaped from the cages: four were killed, five anesthetized

A pack of nine wolves escaped from a zoo enclosure in southern France during visiting hours. But their escape did not last long and for some of them it ended badly: four specimens were shot dead, while the other five were anesthetized and returned to their enclosure.

It all happened over the weekend in the Trois Vallées zoo in Montredon-Labessonnié, in the southwestern region of the Tarn: “Fortunately, there were not many people in the zoo at that time and no one risked anything,” explained zoo official Fabien. Chollet to the AFP news agency -. However, such a hole in our security forced us to close the zoo. ‘

Park owner Sauveur Ferrara said the wolves, who recently arrived at the zoo, fled after destroying the security installations, but never left the park.

“Due to the anomalous and dangerous behavior of some of them, four wolves were unfortunately killed by the park staff,” explained the owner to justify the end made by the nine animals.

Now the zoo is closed for security reasons (it may reopen in mid-January), but this is not the first time this has happened: in October 2020, the zoo was ordered to close due to inadequate security measures, but l the closure order was later revoked by a court.

