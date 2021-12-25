France, a pack of nine wolves escaped from the zoo cages during visiting hours

Authorities in southern France temporarily closed a zoo after a pack of nine wolves escaped from an enclosure during visiting hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured in last weekend’s episode at the Trois Vallées zoo in Montredon-Labessonnié in the southwestern Tarn region, but four of the wolves were killed by park workers and five were anesthetized by local officials at the scene. zoo official Fabien Chollet told AFP news agency on Friday.

“Fortunately – he explained – there weren’t many people in the zoo at that time and no one risked anything,” Chollet added. However, such a bug in our safety forced us to close the zoo. “

Park owner Sauveur Ferrara said the wolves, who recently arrived at the zoo, fled after destroying the security installations, but nevertheless never left the park.

“Due to the anomalous and dangerous behavior of some of them, four wolves were unfortunately killed by park staff,” he added, noting that all visitors to the zoo were evacuated immediately.

In October 2020, the zoo was ordered to close due to inadequate security measures, but the closure order was later revoked by a court. According to the zoo’s social media page, the reopening is scheduled for mid-January.

Last updated: Saturday 25 December 2021, 09:51



