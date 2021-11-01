France according to Eric Zemmour- Corriere.it

from Aldo Cazzullo

The star of the far right defines himself as a “Berber Jew” and has an anti-Semitic thesis. Polls give it 17%, one point more than Marine Le Pen. The role of TVs that give it space

on the eve of the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup between Germany and Brazil, Eric Zemmour foresaw a clear defeat of the Germans, now contaminated by Arab and African blood, and no longer «blond dolichocephalics»: a term taken from racist publications of the early twentieth century.

2022 presidential candidacy In ten days, Zemmour is expected to announce his candidacy for the presidency of the French Republic. We vote in the spring of 2022. But the character seems to have come out of the 1920s of the last century. It is usually said that Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the dynasty that rebuilt the European far right, is the son of Vichy, of Pétain, of collaborationist France. But it is an ungenerous definition. Orphaned by his father, sunk on a mine with his fishing boat, at sixteen Jean-Marie decided to fight the Nazis and introduced himself to a legendary figure of the Resistance, Colonel Valin – his real name was Henri de la Vaissière -, who said to him: “Boy, go back to your mother.” Le Pen is certainly a reactionary, but his right is, if anything, that of French Algeria and the OAS, the organization of the secret army that considered De Gaulle a traitor (Jean-Marie had fought in Indochina and Algeria).

2022 presidential candidacy Eric Zemmour comes from an Algerian Jewish family. He defines himself as a “Berber Jew”. Yet he is accused of anti-Semitic veins. On the surface, an enigma of history and politics. A leader loved by young people – “Génération Z” his activists call themselves – who reopens secular wounds: he doubts the innocence of Dreyfus, cites Maurras and Barrès, evokes the parafascist impulses of France between the two wars, comes to praise Pétain who ” he sacrificed foreign Jews to save French Jews ”; which is also false. One wonders how a Jew can criticize the choice of Chirac, the first head of state to recognize France’s responsibility in the round-up of the Jews at the Winter Velodrome. Yet Zemmour did it: according to him Chirac was wrong to ask forgiveness for the tragedy of Vél d’Hiv, whose main responsible, the chief of police Réné Bousquet, an anti-Semitic fanatic, was tied to death (he was killed in 1993 with five gunshots from a mad self-proclaimed executioner) from a fraternal friendship with François Mitterrand, never renounced even after his election to the Elysée. As for De Gaulle, for him the Vichy regime was “nul et non avenu”: as if it never existed. For Zemmour, however, collaborationist officials “are not guilty, because they had a duty to obey the state.”

The murdered Jewish children “To the Jews everything as persons, nothing as a nation”: is the motto of the revolutionaries of 1789 that Zemmour recovers, as if to say that there are only individuals and not “political bodies”, not other identities compatible with the French identity. To translate that principle in our day, Zemmour went so far as to say that Gabriel, Arié and Myriam, the three Jewish children murdered by the Islamic terrorist Mohammed Merah in Toulouse, they weren’t real French, but “foreigners when they were alive who wanted to remain foreigners when they died”, as buried in Israel. Moreover, Zemmour has a genuine phobia for “non-French” names: after having reproached Rachida Dati, Sarkozy’s former minister, for having called her daughter Zhora, he criticized Sarkozy himself for having given his daughter Carla Bruni a Italian name: Giulia. Loading... Advertisements

Hated Community leaders hate it. Francis Kalifat, president of the Council of Jewish institutions of France, said a Le Monde: “Not a single Jewish vote must go to potential candidate Zemmour.” However, the same newspaper interviewed Jews who, although preferring to remain anonymous, expressed sympathy for “the potential candidate”: the problem, they say, is not the historical memory; the problem today is Islamic immigration, “ethnic substitution”, of which Zemmour points to the symbol in the Halles metro station, where on Saturday afternoon the children of immigrants descend from the banlieue into the belly of Paris.

Heir to the right wing Obviously, Zemmour will not campaign on the 1920s. He will present himself as the heir to the right wing of Gaullism, “the popular and Bonapartist right, which holds together the popular classes and the patriot bourgeoisie”. Program: immigration block, end of ius soli and family reunification, “national preference” for home and work. More vague formulas that many French like, like “Napoleon is our father, the Sun King our grandfather, Joan of Arc our great-grandmother”.

The polls In the polls Zemmour is given at 17%, one point above Marine Le Pen. This does not displease Jean-Marie, who in January 2020 met Eric along with the daughter of Ribbentrop, the foreign minister of Nazi Germany. In reality, no one believes that Zemmour can become president. It seems unlikely that he will make it to the ballot. It is not even said that his candidacy will hold up to the vote: Zemmour has behind him two convictions for inciting racial and religious hatred, plus unpleasant complaints for sexual assaults. But it represents the novelty of this electoral campaign. And he is taken seriously by the most aggressive French businessman: Vincent Bolloré.

Bolloré TVs His TV, the CNews, gave him a lot of space as a columnist: with Zemmour’s daily streak he went from 0.5 to 5% share. Now Bolloré has bought the Lagardère group newspapers, and first of all fired the director of Paris Match, guilty of having put on the front page a photo of the effusions at sea between Zemmour and “his very close adviser” (so in the title) younger than 35 years. It will be interesting to see the attitude of the French right-wing newspaper, Le Figaro, where Zemmour was a political editor for thirteen years, and then worked extensively on the Magazine. In 2017, however, Le Figaro Macron supported. The president still has a good chance of being re-elected; but it risks reigning over a field of rubble, and without a majority in Parliament.

(And anyway, at the World Cup non-dolichocephalic Germany sensationally defeated Brazil 7 to 1 at home).