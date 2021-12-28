France, another accident at the Tricastin nuclear power plant (250 km from Turin). Authorities: “No contamination outside the site”

Yet another tile on French nuclear power plants. An accident at the plant Tricastin, one of the most ‘dated’ in the country, which took place at the end of November but on which details are emerging in recent days, has led to contamination from tritium, a radioactive isotope ofhydrogen, in the groundwater of the production unit of power electric. The Nuclear Safety Authority (Asn) has ensured that the loss has been contained and that none have been recognized contamination in groundwater outside the site, but the same public operator Électricité de France (Edf), reporting what had happened, spoke of “event significant“. And after carrying out an inspection, the ASN confirmed: “Approximately 900 liters of effluent containing tritium penetrated the soil between 25 November and 8 December 2021 “. An episode, among other things, occurred in the days of the stop for four nuclear reactors closed due to a defect found in one tubing. For safety reasons, all plants of the same type were stopped, two a Civaux and two to Chooz, on the border with Belgium. A decision that made the group fall on the stock exchange Électricité de France.

And while Paris lost a terawatt hour of electricity in one year, in the midst of an energy crisis, November was the month of doubts. First with the news, published by Le Monde, of a legal action taken by a former manager of the Tricastin plant who allegedly denounced a “policy of concealment“Of accidents and deviations in the field of safety and then with the revelations supplied to the French NGO, Criirad, by an informant who works inatomic industry and that, about the June accident at the nuclear power plant in Taishan 1, in China, spoke of a defect in the design to which all the reactors Epr (European pressurized water nuclear reactor).

The accident – The last tile, the accident at the Tricastin power plant, in Drôme, where 4 pressurized water reactors (Pwr) of 915 MW each are operational. The radioactive effluents liquids are transferred to different tanks storage which, one at a time, are filled. On November 25, something went wrong. One of the tanks it did not have sufficient free volume to contain the transferred effluents which, overflowed, ended up in a cockpit recovery. As operators began directing liquids to another reservoir, the sump continued to fill beyond capacity, so much so that part of the effluents have ended up in gutters rainwater harvesters not designed to be watertight. On December 8, 2021, after heavy rain, the gutters were emptied returning the effluents to the recovery well, but while a part of liquids radioactive was recovered, containing 900 liters tritium they infiltrated the ground “causing abnormal radiological activity”.

Contamination and faults detected – The maximum value, measured on 12 December, was 28,900 Bq / l (Becquerel per liter) of tritium and has been steadily ever since decrease. Just to get an idea, for the World Health Organization the threshold for drinking water is 10,000 Bq / l. The report to the ASN started on December 15. And while no contamination of the groundwater outside the site was detected, the ASN inspection (carried out on 21 December) revealed faults in the alarm sensors high level in storage tanks. The inspectors asked to limit the usable volume in the effluent tanks, pending the restoration of the sensors. Since the pollution is confined within the geotechnical fence of the site, this event was classified at the zero level of the international scale of nuclear events Ines.

The plant – The reactors of the Tricastin plant are among those French to which it was decided to extend operations by ten years. Greenpeace had launched an appeal for the former Ministry of the Environment Sergio Costa, officially asked Paris that Italian citizens had a voice in the public consultation which took place in France, on the requirements to continue operating 32 plants for another ten years. And, in fact, Costa and the then undersecretary Roberto Morassut had sent a note to Paris to ask that Italy also be involved. Four, in particular, the nuclear power plants closest to the Italian border: Cruas, Saint Alban, Bugey and Tricastin, located among other things in areas of moderate or medium seismic risk. Own Tricastin (about 250 kilometers from Turin), active since 1974, aroused the major ones concerns, in the event of a serious accident. This is not the case, even if some NGOs have demonstrated perplexity and, in any case, it was not the first accident. In 2008, in what was the third escape radioactive within three weeks, a hundred or so technicians were contaminated during operations from maintenance of reactor 4, in 2011 a fire broke out in zone 1 of the plant, but the disaster it was avoided because they were not present in the area materials nuclear. In 2013, however, an accident similar to the one that occurred at the end of November, with the groundwater contaminated by tritium after leaks from reactors 2 and 3.

(archive photo)