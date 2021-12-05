France, another woman will challenge Macron

“The republican right is back,” Valérie Pécresse rejoices. But it also risks losing again in the next spring presidential elections in France, with the real possibility that it will not even reach the ballot, as already happened in 2017 when the grand final for the Elysée was played between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. .

Choice in the second round of the primaries of the Républicains with 60.95% of the votes (69,326 members of the party) against 39.05% of the deputy from Nice, Eric Ciotti (44,412 votes), Pécresse, 54, president of the Ile -de-France, former adviser to Jacques Chirac and twice minister of Nicolas Sarkozy, social-liberal in economics, at the end of the Congress proudly explained what novelty her victory represents: “For the first time the party of de Gaulle, Pompidou, Chirac and Sarkozy has a woman running for the presidential elections. I think of all the women of France ».

Yet it risks being just another lady of politics, the leader of the ultra-right Marine Le Pen, to give a blow to Pécresse and to the other candidate, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, in a race for the Elysée enlivened by the descent into the field by far-right journalist, anti-feminist Eric Zemmour. Despite the three ladies competing – a record never recorded before – the gender issue will be the last of the hot topics in the April challenge. This is confirmed by the objectives announced by the chosen French center-right after the victory: “Stopping uncontrolled immigration and reducing the crushing burden of France’s debt, but also putting an end to globalization without rules”. The promise – explained Pécresse – is the break with the past but the rejection of extremism: “We will turn the page of Macron, without tearing the pages of the history of France”. The “lady of doing” – as those who appreciated her work as government and president of the Ile de France, the region in which Paris is called – will leverage the image of a reformer, aiming for a moderate change after the victory over Ciotti, representative of the Républicains current closest to the far right. On the other hand, in 2019, after the thud in the European Championships, when Le Pen’s list surpassed that of President Macron and the Republicans finished fourth with a measly 8.5%, Pécresse left the party accusing it of having slipped too far to the right. Then the return. This is why his candidacy risks undermining Macron above all, but giving space to the other challengers.

That the election campaign will not be a walk in the park, the polls say, at least those on the eve of Congress. So far Pécresse has rarely exceeded 10%, settling more often at around 9%, and always a few points below not only Macron, but also Le Pen and Zemmour, which rotate around 13% -14%, according to the two surveys November of the Harris Interactive Institute. The single candidacy of the center-right will probably change the numbers. But there are those who think that Pécresse could also slip to the last place, after the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon (also at 9%). Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen tries to demolish it in this way, saying she is sorry for the voters of the Républicains: «Of the candidates she is perhaps the closest to Macron. It has practically the same profile and certainly the same positions on numerous issues ».