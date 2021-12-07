France, arrested one of the alleged killers of Jamal Khashoggi: he was trying to board a flight with an authentic document

One of the alleged murderers of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi dissident journalist who, according to an American intelligence report, was killed and torn to pieces inside the consulate of the Gulf monarchy in Istanbul and then cremated in the oven in the consul’s residence. Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, 33, is a former member of the Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia and was arrested by the Police aux Frontières toCharles de Gaulle airport from Roissy, according to the rumors released by the broadcaster Rtl. It is he, according to theInterpol, one of the members of the commando departed from Riyadh a few days before 2 October 2018 for the Turkish metropolis with the aim of killing, on the mandate of the crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, the collaborator of Washington Post.

What is surprising, from the first information available, is the dynamics of the arrest: the man, wanted by Interpol together with 19 other Saudi officials following a warrant for murder issued by the Turkey, was trying to board a direct flight to the Saudi capital, but using his passport. No false documents to try to hide their identity, as they are being sought. His arrest, now, could change the investigation into the reporter’s murder if the 33-year-old decides to start collaborating with the justice system.