France, boom infections: over 51,000 in 24 hours. Omicron in 17 European countries, Ecdc: “167 confirmed cases”

Covid, is boom of contagions in France: they are over 51,000 in 24 hours. In fact, France has registered 51,624 cases of contagion: the data raise the average of weekly infections to 41 thousand from the previous 30 thousand. Last week the average was 28 thousand. There are 694 new hospitalizations, including 119 in serious condition. There are 113 deaths.

Omicron in Europe: here are the countries involved

There are 167 cases of the Omicron variant currently confirmed by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) in a total of 17 countries of the old continent with Luxembourg last to be added to the list. According to the latest update today, Saturday 4 December, 58 more people are infected with the new South African strain while investigations are underway on numerous suspected cases in various countries.

Cases have been reported from 17 countries: Austria (10), Belgium (6), Czech Republic (1), Denmark (18), Finland (1), France (12, of which 2 in Reunion), Germany (15), Greece (1), Iceland (7), Ireland (1), Italy (9), Luxembourg (1), the Netherlands (18), Norway (19), Portugal (34), Spain (7) and Sweden (7) .

Epidemiological update as of 4/12 on the #Omicron variant: Since 3/12, 58 additional SARS-CoV-2 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the EU / EEA, bringing the total to 167 confirmed cases. Cases have been reported by 17 countries. More info: https: //t.co/zeKU3oTCil – ECDC Outbreaks (@ECDC_Outbreaks) December 4, 2021

How are people infected with Omicron

According to the ECDC report, most of the confirmed cases have a history of travel to African countries, some have taken connecting flights to other locations between Africa and Europe. Several EU / EEA countries (Belgium, Germany, Spain) have detected cases without an epidemiological link to areas where community transmission of the Omicron variant is documented or suspected. This indicates that the undetected community broadcast may also be in progress in these countries. Finland reported cases with travel history within the EU / EEA (Sweden, Denmark).

All cases for which information on severity is available are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. No Omicron-related deaths have been reported so far. These data – the ECDC points out – should be evaluated with caution as the number of confirmed cases is too low to understand if the clinical spectrum of Omicron’s disease differs from that of the previously detected variants.

First Omicron case in South Tyrol

For the first time, a person in South Tyrol tested positive for the variant of the coronavirus “Omicron”. It is a woman from Burgraviato who returned to South Tyrol from South Africa at the end of November. As expected, she underwent a molecular swab both before departure in Cape Town and upon arrival in Munich, both times with negative results. Subsequently, the competent authorities informed the South Tyrolean Health Authority of a positive case for SARS-CoV-2 found on the same flight. The woman was immediately subjected to an additional PCR swab which gave a positive result, informs the Health Authority. Last night the results of the sequencing, performed at the Company Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology, confirmed that it is the Omicron variant. The patient is in isolation and has reported mild symptoms. The only close contact, however asymptomatic, is in quarantine. The PCR buffer is in progress. The surveillance of the circulation of new variants currently requires sequencing of all positive PCR swabs of travelers returning from risk areas, as well as when there are reports with reasons of suspicion. The Omicron variant, the Health Authority informs, showed a higher transmission speed. In many cases, the course in patients vaccinated or cured from Covid-19 is mild. The person concerned is vaccinated.

Great Britain, 150 Omicron cases

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus more than doubled to 150 in the UK after the discovery yesterday of another 75 infections in England, 16 in Scotland and the first in Wales: the government has announced, according to the Independent newspaper. . So far, no cases have been registered in Northern Ireland. As for England alone, the new 75 cases are added to the previous 29, for a total (updated to yesterday) of 104. The director of the National Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), Jenny Harries, specified that some new infections have been identified in people who have not traveled abroad, and this indicates – he commented – that in the country there is now “a small part of transmission (of the virus) in the community”.

Pregliasco: we do not know if the vaccine “hole”

«As of now, from what emerges, the Omicron variant would seem more contagious, but with milder cases. We do not yet know definitively whether he can avoid the vaccine, but if he were to do so it would not be in complete form, which is why it is necessary to take the third dose “. To tell the microphones of iNews24, is the medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco. The data, he stressed, “still need some time to come to a conclusion, let’s say it will take another week to get a more complete picture”. Pregliasco then explained: «We are still in the phase of climbing the curve. It will be necessary to get vaccinated, to make the recall and to always keep the attention high. I really hope that this can be one of the last blows of the virus and it is precisely in this sense that we must include the opportunity of a dose of reinforcement to further guarantee more effective protection ». On Aifa’s authorization of the vaccine for children aged 5-11, Pregliasco then remarked: «There have already been 3.5 million cases to date, thanks to the excellent American and Israeli data collection systems. I would say that we already have the numbers and they are consolidated ». On world vaccination coverage and the debate about the possibility of removing patents, Pregliasco commented: «We must try to vaccinate as many people as possible, not only in Italy, but in the world. It will be a difficult and long-term battle, which however we cannot avoid fighting ». Then he concluded: «What is needed is an international agreement that guarantees a reshaping of costs, in order to allow a greater diffusion of vaccines. Removing the patents would not solve the problem, because unfortunately it is not enough to have a grandmother’s recipe to make the cake, especially if it is the grandson who cooks ».