France: break away from Le Pen, Marion will not support her aunt – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, JANUARY 28 – It is the most lacerating tear in the Le Pen house: Marion Maréchal, Marine’s niece, will not support her aunt in the presidential elections and is still reflecting on the hypothesis – very likely given by some – of join his opponent on the far right, Eric Zemmour. “It’s something brutal, it’s violent, it’s hard,” tweeted the president of the Rassemblement National.



“I’m thinking, I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Marion Maréchal said last night in response to a question from Le Parisien. The same newspaper informs that “whatever the scenario, Marion will not support Marine Le Pen, reproaching her aunt for too many ideological changes” Marion Maréchal has long since gone out of politics and added that she is tempted by a return but has no desire to recreating family fractures “:” supporting Eric Zemmour is a real life choice, a heavy decision “.



Invited to the CNews TV studios, Marine Le Pen admitted: “I think if I told you that this doesn’t hurt me, no one would believe it. With Marion I have a particular story, because I raised her with my sister in her early years. life. So it’s clearly something brutal, violent, difficult for me. ” (HANDLE).

