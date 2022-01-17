France called migrant minors “thieves, murderers and rapists”: far-right candidate Zemmour sentenced

He was convicted for incitement to racial hatred And racist offenses, Like this Eric Zemmour, a far-right candidate for the next French presidential elections, will have to pay a fine of 10 thousand euros. The court’s decision concerns some of his statements in which he defined i unaccompanied migrant minors from the parents of “Thieves, murderers and rapists”. Precisely because of this sentence, even the director of the TV CNews, Jean-Christophe Thiery, which gave space to Zemmour’s statements will have to shell out 3 thousand euros.

Read Also Zemmour, the outsider for the Elysée announces the “Reconquest” of France. Clashes between his sympathizers and anti-racist demonstrators

A sentence which, however, is not yet final. Thus the journalist exponent of the French far right, in competition with Marine Le Pen, who will challenge the president to the polls Emmanuel Macron in search of reconfirmation at the Elysée, announced that will appeal against the decision of the judge, defined “Ideological and stupid”: “It is the condemnation of a free spirit by a judicial system overrun by ideologues,” he said.