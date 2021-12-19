France closes two reactors due to dangerous cracks, at the most critical moment for Europe

Électricité de France SA, commonly known as EDF, a French electricity utility mainly owned by the state, is due to shut down two nuclear reactors after routine safety inspections found cracks in the reactor shell.

EDF wrote in a press release, “Preventive maintenance checks on the primary circuit of reactor number 1 of the Civaux nuclear power plant” found corrosion cracks on the pipes.

“Controls initiated on the same equipment as reactor number 2 of the Civaux nuclear power plant revealed similar defects,” said the French electric giant.

The French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) was informed of the cracks found near the welds on the reactor tubes.

EDF has temporarily closed Civaux to “replace the interested parties on the two Civaux reactors, the work is governed by a technical instruction prepared in collaboration with the ASN, which leads to an extended closure of the two reactors,” he said.

EDF has also chosen to close two reactors for inspections in another nuclear power plant in Chooz, in the department of north-eastern Ardennes. Both plants use the same reactor technology.

The temporary shutdown of the Civaux and Chooz reactors will cut production by a terawatt / hour and could not come at the worst time as cooler weather pushed French energy contracts to a record high earlier this week. Another very particular fact is that the Civaux plant was one of the last to enter service with EDF, having only become operational in 1997. This indicates that there is a very rapid decline in the nuclear generation capacity of the country beyond the Alps. .

A reduction in power could suggest voltage on the power grid in cooler weather conditions and higher energy prices. A crisis situation that is triggered by the one already alive linked to the explosion in gas prices and supply problems from Russia. Is the European blackout approaching?



