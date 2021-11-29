France, codenamed Akira: how the presidential elections mess you up

One Sunday in September, a young masked woman takes the floor on the steps of the Carnavalet museum in Paris, in front of a group of people, all with smartphones in hand to film the scene. The young woman is launching a campaign for the presidential elections of 2022: “We are children of an era set on fire and flames, but I see entire peoples rising up for dignity. They call me Akira, a name for everyone and everyone. Clowns in ties – he continues – only know how to propose us elections without flavor. The options that lie ahead of us are always the same: to vote by exclusion, to block or not vote at all. Akira is the construction of a political force worthy of our age ”.

The young woman exits the scene under a shower of golden confetti. The political platform “Akira” takes its name from a classic of the Japanese manga of the “cyberpunk” genre. On social networks, he distills the fundamentals of his campaign. He intends to intervene in the presidential adventure on the issues of the climate emergency, social inequalities and the “fascist and authoritarian turn taking place in various countries”. It is also part of a revolutionary process of “social struggle”. But a storm broke out on the young movement. The video shot at the Parisian museum, posted on social media, generated a cascade of scornful reactions from left-wing militants, supporters of traditional parties and improvised commentators. “Beyond the happening at Carnavalet, thinking of new ways to intervene in the social and political debate is an issue that we share – observes a member of the leadership of the NPA, the New anti-capitalist party, who speaks on a personal basis – . But the substance is as important as the form. Do these from Akira think they are the only ones to reflect on these issues? They are not serious “. Other organizations, especially in the field of radical ecology, point out that, for the moment, “no one has claimed membership in the movement”. Some criticize the continuous creation of new collectives and organizations that run after trends. Akira, in short, at first glance, it would not seem to have conquered social networks nor to have managed to overcome the borders of the capital. “It was tough, especially on the part of leftist friends,” admits Raphaël, one of its members. We meet him at a meeting of the group that, from the beginning of November, meets in a second-hand clothing boutique in the very central Beaubourg district, in Paris. One of the participants asks for explanations on the “theatricalization” of the movement: “We want to combine the spectacular with the background work – answers Tito -. We knew there would be criticism. The question was above all to understand whether we would be taken seriously or not ”. The video at the Carnavalet museum has been viewed two million times and generated hundreds of calls and messages on social networks. “It was our goal. Now we can take the field “. For the end of November, Akira organized a meeting with other militant collectives and training on anti-fascism. On Saturday they participated in a mobilization against the far right and racism launched by various organizations and parties. They also released a new video against far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour, who aspires to the Elysée. At the same time, they have planned solidarity operations, particularly in the eastern suburbs of Paris. New initiatives are already planned for January.

Several meetings have been held in Paris, but also in its region, in Montreuil, Bagnolet, Saint-Denis, and new groups are forming in Brittany and in central France, near Clermont-Ferrand, Marseille and Bordeaux. On this November evening, in Paris, the twenty or so people present at the meeting attend mainly out of curiosity. Among them are Isabelle, 54, and Jean-Philippe, 55, two “yellow vest” friends from the north of Paris, both seeking political asylum. “The demonstrations against the pass sanitaire seem to us a losing battle. We do not understand why there are still no mobilizations in view of the presidential elections ”, observes Isabelle. Léo, Idriss, Maya, Pierre, Tito, former members of Akira, tell of having met in the various social movements in recent years, from the demonstrations against the labor reform of François Hollande to the Nuit Debout movement, to feminist, anti-racist or anti- islamophobia. Other members of the group participate in self-managed canteens to help migrants or have participated in anti-fascist and anti-capitalist organizations, or are close to anarchist movements. Yvan, in his thirties, has decided to come tonight because he is “furious” about the environmental issue. It has long since stopped voting: so why not support a multifaceted candidacy, at the service of ideas and social struggles? Nicolas was an Occupy Wall Street activist twelve years ago, in New York: “Joining the struggles, organizing mobilizations that have a certain impact, is important – he says -, but from experience, I know that without objectives and a clear strategy, the project is doomed to fail ”. During the discussion, other problems emerge, known to contemporary mobilizations: the strategy, the personal cost of militant commitment, the red lines of a movement that declares itself anti-capitalist and revolutionary, the relationship with the institutions. “We want citizens to be able to vote for Akira next year, while also voting for a candidate who can be elected, if they prefer not to abstain in the current context,” observes Tito. For Idriss it is necessary “to be extremely attentive to the power relations between the members of the group”. Hence the idea of ​​creating very fluid decision-making channels. “The desire to give life to a political collective without a leader exists, but we also see that this type of experience most of the time doesn’t last long – adds Tito -. Another of our concerns is effectiveness. We have therefore created more or less decision-making and more or less involved circles, with an investment based on volunteering and the possibility of switching from one to the other according to the time available, energy, work “. Akira members don’t even want to be “dogmatic”. They reject “ideology set in stone” or “dividing themes into hierarchies”. They wish to give the word “to those directly involved” in an intersectoral logic.

This raises many debates. “For me, feminism is a form of exclusive militantism. I can’t understand how gender minorities can be included in this battle, ”says Meriem, a young woman who is part of a feminist group who pastes messages on the walls of Paris to denounce violence against women. “What you say can be hyper violent towards people who do not recognize themselves as a woman or a man”, Lina reacts. Léo suggests carrying out these talks in a “more informal environment”. But, at the end of the evening, Pierre confirmed one of the fundamental principles of the movement, of which several members come from the LGBTQIA + community: “We cannot exclude these people from our political struggles, it is out of the question. Like anti-racism, this battle is part of our values ​​”. “Let’s be serious, the situation is not pre-revolutionary,” observes a woman in her fifties at the end of the meeting, recalling many militant discussions of the far left. The first to react is Jean-Philippe, formerly a “yellow vest”: “Who would have thought, until a few months ago, that the word“ revolution ”could still have been shouted to thousands of people on the Champs-Élysées? Nobody”. In its manifesto, published a few days ago, the political organization claims to see in “sincerity” and the rejection of cynicism a “revolutionary weapon”. At the end of the meeting, most of the newcomers ask to be allowed to join the organization, some because they really believed in it, others just to “see how it goes”. To what extent and in what way will Akira really derail the presidential game?

(Translation by Luana De Micco)