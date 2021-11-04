France, coup d’état foiled by a conspiracy group: the leader arrested for terrorism

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann, a 55-year-old Frenchman, was the mastermind of an impending assault on institutional buildings, including the Elysée. The planned actions also include the destruction of anti-Covid vaccination centers, 5G antennas and the kidnapping of children with the help of its many supporters and a large paramilitary organization, as reported by Le Parisien and Bfmtv.

The investigations

According to the Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI), the terrorist action had reached the last stage of completion. The plan provided for the conquest of the nerve centers of the state, from the National Assembly, the Senate and the Ministry of Defense. The Presidential Palace is also in the sights. The plans also include the occupation of a radio and television station to spread the news of the coup leaders.

A premonitory email

On April 12, 2021, Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann sent several deputies and senators, from the address resistance.populaire@outlook.com, a signed email saying that “the Republic is no longer the dominant idea”, that “it’s time to take stock” and that “an imminent popular overthrow is inviting”. At that moment no one paid too much attention to these statements and they thought of a “delusional” writing.