France, Decathlon suspends the sale of canoes to stop migrants – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

The measure of the French group in the shops of Calais and Grand-Synthe after the crossing of the English Channel by hundreds of people

No more canoes to stop migrants. The French group Decathlon will no longer sell them in its stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, in the north of the country, to prevent migrants from using them to cross the Channel.

“The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible” in the Decathlon stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, “given the current context”, the group said: These items were not used for their original sporting purpose, but “could be used to cross the Channel” and in these cases “people’s lives would be in danger”.

The measure was taken after yesterday alone hundreds of migrants crossed the Channel, including about sixty who arrived in the afternoon on Dungeness beach, about thirty kilometers southwest of Folkestone. On Friday three migrants were found missing after attempting the canoe crossing, while the day before two canoes were found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea. According to the UK’s Home Office, a record 1,185 people landed in southern England on small boats last Thursday compared to 853 in the previous record set earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in the north of France, the police have cleared a migrant camp where a thousand people lived. The camp is on the outskirts of Dunkirk. The evacuation ended at the beginning of yesterday afternoon with 663 migrants “transported to safe places” and 35 alleged smugglers questioned, the prefecture of the North said in a statement. Other migrants have left, still others will have a residence permit or will be the subject of a judicial procedure. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the eviction in a tweet calling the camp “illegal”. In the north of France, there are many migrants trying to reach the UK via the English Channel. This situation has created tensions between Paris and London, in addition to those over fishing licenses.