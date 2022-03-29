France, due to the increase in infections, anti-contagion measures in schools are restored

The endemic phase, regardless of the lethality of the viral agent, naturally leads to the greater spread of the virus in the population, since the latter no longer observes real restrictive measures such as the use of masks, the adoption of interpersonal distancing and signage horizontal. Despite the abolition of the national standard on face masks for most inland areas, some schools in France are once again demanding that pupils and teachers wear such protections in the classroom when COVID cases are subject to escalation. Numerous local institutions are gradually restoring the mandatory use of masks and interpersonal distancing in order to limit infections and avoid the onset of localized quarantines that could lead to the definitive – but temporary – closure of entire institutes or training centers. According to Santé publique France. Public transport, hospitals and health centers – including clinics – are not yet affected by the new provisions.

The new local provisions: the mask returns to school as an obligation

Meanwhile, the restrictions and dispositive rules remain in place as the number of cases increases, probably due to the sub-variant BA.2 which has become the majority in France. The increase in cases has prompted some schools to demand that pupils and teachers wear masks during classes and general education, sports and laboratory activities. In many cases, education is limited to specific classes in which a pupil or teacher has tested positive. School directors in Paris sent e-mails to parents, recommending reintroducing masks for children who were found to be contact cases for seven days. “We will not monitor the return of students to the classroom, but we are counting on your civic sense“, The local superintendent said via e-mail according to a message seen by Le Parisien.

What should we expect from the new rules? When to postpone normal teaching?

The latest figures show that 52,669 students were infected with Covid-19 as of March 18. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told local newspapers during a press conference that the imposition of rules on face masks can only be enforced by prefectural decision in case of a local group of cases, which means that schools rely on on the goodwill of parents, staff and students. But some of these have still decided to restore the measure across the board, without making direct reference to the actual rate of infections and the classes placed in quarantine. According to Le Télégramme, from 17 March the students of three colleges and high schools in Brest are obliged to wear masks to protect the airways and maintain interpersonal distancing not only in the places where teaching takes place, but also in the courtyard, place of play and exchange.