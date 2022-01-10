World

France, give no vax stones and insults against a deputy- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori from Paris

Stephane Claireaux was awaited in front of the house by angry activists: Impossible to argue. The condemnation of President Macron: An intolerable aggression

The violence and vandalism by militants no vax against French politicians. The last of the series the one against Stphane Claireaux, 57, Macronist MP of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the French archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Canada. Claireaux was surrounded and attacked by anti-vaccinists at the front door. I was waiting for the demonstrators to be able to discuss with them. But there was a car full of algae and mud and people started throwing them at me. My wife joined me in front of the front door, I avoided by five centimeters a stone that they threw at our face. The situation was irrational, one tore off my mask shouting that the virus does not exist. Arguing was impossible, they filled me with insults. It looked like they wanted to stone me. We are many deputies to receive death threats, they must stop.

Claireaux announced on France Info radio that submit a complaint, and the video of the attack was released by the Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin: The attack of Stphane Claireaux at his home during a demonstration against the health pass absolutely unacceptable. The images are deeply shocking. Even the president Emmanuel Macron he brought solidarity to the deputy, speaking of an intolerable aggression and denouncing the intensification of violence against citizens’ representatives.

Last week Macron caused a stir when he declared, in an interview with Parisien, that he wanted to break the p … ai no vax, answering a nurse’s question. For months, thousands of citizens opposed to the pass sanitaire (equivalent to the Italian green pass) that is about to become vaccination pass (similar to the Italian reinforced green pass) manifest in all the cities of France. Deputies, mayors and city councilors of the parties that support the need for the vaccine, in particular those of La Rpublique En Marche (Macron’s party), they receive emails and letters with insults and death threats.

