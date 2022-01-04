France: government spokesman, ‘ahead on the super green pass’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, 04 JAN – The government is aiming for a timetable “as close as possible to what was expected” for the entry into force of the new “vaccination pass”, equivalent to the Italian Super green pass, after the suspension of surprise of the debate in the Assemblée Nationale tonight. The government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, denounced to France Inter a concerted operation by the opposition, defined as “the association of irresponsible people”.



“Last night we saw the establishment of a form of association of irresponsibility – said Attal – with deputies from La France Insoumise (radical left, ed), the Rassemblement National and the Républicains, to launch a procedural offensive and try to blow up the calendar for the adoption of the vaccination pass “. But if the oppositions – he added – are evidently “successful in their intent”, “we will clearly go all the way with the examination of the text and we will aim at the foreseen timetable”.



Attal called the joy expressed by the deputies after midnight, when the debate was over, “shocking enough”. He said he was “accustomed” to such practices by the Rassemblement National and de La France Insoumise, while for the Républicains it would be a practice “that aims to mask what clearly appears to be strong internal turbulence on the health pass”. (HANDLE).

