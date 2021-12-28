France, hard fist to Islam: the mosque of jihadist sermons closed

There France continues in its fight against Islamic fundamentalism. A road that has undergone a clear acceleration especially with the presidency of Emmanuel Macron, who for some time has shown himself to be very concerned by that internal “separatism” that creates real uncontrolled pockets within the country.

The prefecture against the Imam of Beauvais

The latest news comes from the prefecture of Oise, north of Paris. The authorities have in fact given the order to close for six months Beauvais mosque after the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Dramnin, had already announced the start of the procedures on 14 December. The owner of the Interior, a Cnews, he said he believed “ absolutely unacceptable whoever fights Christians, homosexuals and Jews “And so the prefecture, with an executive order from December 29, followed up on what the government expressed after the mosque was accused of inciting violence and condoning jihadism.

As reported by the French newspaper Le Parisien, the prefect of the Oise, Corinne Orzechowski, recalled that “ for several months an imam of this mosque has been preaching to anti-republicans where he explains that religious laws have priority over the laws of the Republic “. The mosque tried to avoid the halt to activities by saying that the speeches had been extrapolated from the context, but the prefecture went straight on remembering that it does not exist” contextualization problem “in the face of words that incite hatred and discrimination.

Macron sends a signal

The imam author of the incriminated sermons was suspended by the same organization that manages the mosque of Beauvais. A gesture to avoid further tightening and trust in the fact that the six-month suspension can be recalibrated based on what has been done by the leaders of the Islamic center. However, the impression is that the French government wanted to send out a very clear message, which also serves the Elysée in a political function: showing the tough stance against the “enemies of the Republic” comforts that moderate world that is still undecided whether vote Emmanuel Macron. And given the great movement to the President’s right, from Eric Zemmour to Marine Le Pen to Gaullism’s rising star, Valerie Pécresse, sending the image of a strong state also carries a message to the conservative world of France.