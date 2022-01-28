France has banned conversion therapies for LGBT + people

“Because being yourself is not a crime, because there is nothing to heal.” Read it like this the Tweet with which the French president Emmanuel Macron announced the approval of the law banning conversion therapies for LGBT + people throughout the country. After its adoption on January 20 by the Senate, on the day the Parliament unanimously adopted the bill presented by the deputy of La République en marche Laurence Vanceunebrock concerning “conversion therapies”.

From now on, the text reads, all those “repeated practices, behaviors or statements aimed at modifying or repressing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity” will be considered a crime under the French Penal Code. Offenders will be “punishable by two years of imprisonment and a fine of 30 thousand euros”. In the event that the victim is a minor then or “that the crime was committed by an ancestor or by any person who has de jure or de facto authority over the victim”, the penalty can be up to “three years of imprisonment and a fine of 45 thousand euros “.

The term “conversion therapies” refers to a series of practices, without any medical or therapeutic basis, aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. These “therapies” are based on the assumption that homosexuality and trans-identity are diseases that need to be treated. “They can be done discreetly by self-styled” experts “on the subject, or by certain representatives or followers of cults or beliefs, who propose to” cure “homosexuals and transgenders under the pretext of a distorted reading of their religion or beliefs”, specifies the bill presented to the National Assembly in March 2021. These pseudo-therapies can take the form of interviews, internships, exorcisms or even treatments with electric shocks and hormone injections.

France thus becomes the third country in Europe to ban this type of therapy after Germany and Malta. In 2018, Parliament asked member countries to ban this practice, but few states accepted the appeal. In addition to the three that have already banned this practice, such legislation is being studied in Belgium and the Netherlands. In the latter, however, the bill may never be approved because although the executive wants to “act with force” against these controversial therapies, from a legal point of view it is too difficult to define exactly what they are and what they entail.