France has banned sexual orientation conversion therapies

The French Parliament has definitively approved a law banning conversion therapies, practices widely criticized by the scientific community that claim to “cure” the sexual orientation of non-heterosexual, bisexual or transgender people. Conversion therapies are done through various methods, including electroshock. In France there is no national survey to assess the extent of the phenomenon, but a parliamentary report from 2019 talks about a hundred recent cases.

The new law was presented by Laurence Vanceunebrock, deputy of La République en Marche, the party of President Emmanuel Macron: it introduces a new offense into the French penal code for those who practice this type of therapy, with 2-year penalties and a fine of 30 thousand euros , which can rise to 3 years and 45 thousand euros if minors are involved. Until now, conversion therapies could be punished on the basis of other crimes such as moral harassment or illegal practice of medicine. But supporters of the new law, which was passed unanimously, say a specific offense will raise awareness of their illegality.

France joins several countries where conversion therapies are banned, including Germany, Malta, Brazil and Canada.

“Nobody can claim to be able to cure LGBT people anymore,” Vanceunebrock said. And Macron wrote on Twitter that “these unworthy practices have no place in the Republic. Because being yourself is not a crime, because there is nothing to cure ».