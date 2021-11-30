France has ordered the Wish ban from search engines and app stores

PARIS – In French, desire will no longer be Wish. The American platform that sells everything and more has been banned from the main search engines of the Hexagon and will soon follow Google too. The reason: most of the products do not comply with the consumer protection law.

Between 2018 and 2020, the General Administration on Competition, Consumption and Against Fraud of the Ministry of the Economy had put the most popular online retailers by the French such as Amazon and Ebay under the lens and found that more than 60% of the products available did not comply with the law. Wish stood out above all with 140 of its products analyzed. 95% of his toys were non-compliant and 45% dangerous. Electronics are even less strong, with still 95% of non-compliant devices, but with 90% of dangerous products. In the costume jewelery sector, 62% of the goods were found to be dangerous.

France had ordered the American site last July to comply with the laws, specifically to “stop deceiving consumers about the nature of the products and the risks inherent in their use.” the site did not process returns and recalls in a satisfactory way. For example, in the event that a product was recalled by the company, the customer did not receive a reason, only that he had to return it to the sender. Wish had two months to do this. Things hadn’t changed in September. On the contrary, the goods that France had requested to be removed from the market on its territory had reappeared on the site under different names, but the manufacturer and object remained the same.

So on November 24, Paris ordered Wish to be removed from search engines and app stores. The first to remove the site from the results was Qwant, then Bing followed. On Google, however, the site remained accessible throughout the Black Friday weekend. Then, this morning, the application was no longer available on the Android store and not even on the Apple one. Customers can still continue to access the site by typing the address in the search bar. But even this could become a memory. In fact, according to RTL, the Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire is ready to go much further. If, despite the ban, the platform does not come online with French jurisdiction, “we will prohibit Wish’s presence on French territory”.

Today the General Administration on Competition, Consumption and Against Fraud issued a statement listing additional points that will be submitted to a judge. The Administration accuses Wish of deceiving consumers by placing very similar and sometimes indistinguishable logos on the goods of famous brands, putting products on the site that are not actually for sale and making discounts, even 90%, calculated on the basis of prices deceptive.