France has the supervaccine: it protects 100% in serious cases

The French laboratories Sanofi and the British laboratories GSK announced that they intend to submit data from their phase 3 efficacy trials, and as a booster dose to be regulated as a vaccine against COVID-19.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine, based on protein adjuvanted, which is stable at refrigerator temperatures, is strongly supported by a very robust immune response. In fact, neutralizing antibodies were increased 84- to 153-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

Up to 153 times of antibodies

In trial participants who had already received a primary series of an already licensed adenovirus or mRNA vaccine, the Sanofi-GSK booster vaccine induced a significant 18- to 30-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies across all vaccine platforms and age groups. When Sanofi-GSK vaccine was used as a two-dose primary series, followed by a booster dose, neutralizing antibodies increased 84- to 153-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

Data from the VAT08 efficacy study showed that two doses of the Sanofi-GSK vaccine generated an efficacy of 57.9 against any symptomatic illness of COVID-19 in the seronegative population.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine provided 100% protection against serious illnesses and hospitalizations and a 75% efficacy against moderate to severe disease in seronegative populations. Although sequencing is still in progress, early data indicates an efficacy of the 77% against any symptomatic COVID-19 illness associated with the Delta variant, in line with the expected effectiveness of the vaccine.

In both studies, the Sanofi-GSK vaccine was well tolerated in both young and older adults without serious problems. The full results of the p-study will be published later in the year.