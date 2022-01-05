France in alarm: “Close to 300 thousand cases”. Even Paris towards the Super Green pass as in Italy

“We are not far from 300 thousand infections in a single day, ”said Health Minister Olivier Véran in front of Parliament. Meanwhile, the parliamentary debate on the Super Green pass, which was interrupted last night due to some opposition deputies who had said they did not want to continue the discussion at night, resumes. The debate will resume at the end of the afternoon. Meanwhile, after the government attacked “the association of irresponsible people”, as it called them, referring above all to the extreme right and extreme left with the participation of parliamentarians from the Républicains, the position came Valérie Pécresse, candidate of the latter party in the presidential elections: “We will not oppose the bill on the vaccination pass either in the Senate or in the Assemblée Nationale,” he said. Finally, Pécresse denounced the government’s “unpreparedness” in the responses provided during the Coronavirus pandemic. The proposal, as the Guardian, is to transform the current health pass – which requires at least a dose of vaccine, recovery from the virus or a negative anti-Covid test – into a vaccination card that requires French citizens to be fully vaccinated to go to restaurants, bars , museums, cinemas, theaters, long-distance trains but also in hotels and other public places.

The numbers of the infection in France

The numbers of the contagion are starting to worry the French government. In the last few days they had only been recorded 58 thousand and then 67 thousand daily cases, thanks to the drastic reduction in the number of tampons on New Year’s holidays. The last record figure, however, dates back to the end of December when the infections had risen to 230 thousand in 24 hours. However, the positivity rate remains high, now beyond 15 percent (compared to millions and millions of tampons every week). Therefore, if the number of infections causes “dizziness” – said Minister Véran – the protection guaranteed by vaccines protects against severe forms: “For a patient vaccinated with a recall in resuscitation, there are 20 unvaccinated in intensive care units, ”he explained.

