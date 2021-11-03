France is looking for sperm donors to cope with the boom in requests for assisted fertilization

The French Biomedicine Agency has launched a vast awareness campaign to widen the number of sperm donors. The goal ofappeal is to be able to cope with the growing demand for assisted reproduction by women who wish to have a child. A law that went into effect in September also allows lesbian couples or single women to obtain artificial insemination in French hospitals. A choice that has convinced many future mothers to come forward, but which has also caused a crisis in the ‘raw material’ necessary for insemination.

“We are facing a tsunami,” he told the newspaper Libération Nathalie Rives, president of the federation of Cecos, the Centers for the study and conservation of human ova and spermatozoa. In addition to spermatozoa, female eggs are missing, even if there is a much lower rate of donors among males. In 2019, for example, 836 women donated eggs compared to just 317 men who donated sperm. Acts of generosity that allowed the birth of 1,396 children conceived thanks to assisted procreation.

The entry into force of the new law, which made it possible to apply for assisted procreation also to women who were previously excluded from medical support to become pregnant, obviously had an impact on the increase in demand for reproductive cells, but that’s not all. In fact, starting from September 2022, another measure will become effective which will effectively abolish the anonymity of donors. The law will apply to children born on or after September 1st of next year who, at the age of eighteen, will have the opportunity to know the identity of their biological father. A prospect that would scare 35 percent of potential donors, according to a survey conducted by the Biomedicine Agency, promoter of the awareness campaign.

The current shortage of sperm has already increased the waiting times of women waiting for assisted reproduction. In the face of the six months promised by the Paris government as the maximum threshold, many expectant mothers are already having to wait over a year. Hence the appeal to men to do an action of generosity.