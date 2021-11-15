Sports

France – Kazakhstan: 8-0 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.22:37

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Second Half ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.02:32

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Dayot Upamecano (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:31

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).02:31

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:31

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).02:31

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Failed attempt. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.02:29

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Foul by Jules Koundé (France).02:28

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.02:28

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (France).02:27

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:27

  • 90 ‘

    Shot saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) header from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.02:58

  • 89 ‘

    Moussa Diaby (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.02:25

  • 89 ‘

    Foul by Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).02:25

  • 88 ‘

    Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Kylian Mbappé.02:22

  • 87 ‘

    Goal! France 8, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.02:22

  • 84 ‘

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bagdat Kairov replaces Marat Bystrov.02:16

  • 84 ‘

    Goal! France 7, Kazakhstan 0. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty shot to a left footed shot in the top right corner.02:16

  • 83 ‘

    Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.02:15

  • 82 ‘

    VAR decision: penalty France.02:15

  • 82 ‘

    Penalty for France. Antoine Griezmann was brought down in the penalty area.02:15

  • 82 ‘

    Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) awarded a penalty for a foul in the area.02:15

  • 80 ‘

    Shot saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.02:12

  • 80 ‘

    Corner, France. Conceded by Stas Pokatilov.02:10

  • 80 ‘

    Shot saved. Jules Koundé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.02:58

  • 80 ‘

    Substitution, France. Clément Lenglet replaces Lucas Hernández.02:09

  • 79 ‘

    Substitution, France. Benjamin Pavard replaces Kingsley Coman.02:09

  • 79 ‘

    Corner, France. Conceded by Stas Pokatilov.02:09

  • 79 ‘

    Shot saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.02:09

  • 76 ‘

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).02:01

  • 76 ‘

    Bauyrzhan Baytana (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.02:01

  • 75 ‘

    Goal! France 6, Kazakhstan 0. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the center of the box into the crossbar. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner kick.

  • 74 ‘

    Corner, France. Conceded by Aleksandr Marochkin.02:30

  • 72 ‘

    Offside. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.02:27

  • 72 ‘

    Substitution, France. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces N’Golo Kanté.02:26

  • 71 ‘

    Substitution, France. Moussa Diaby replaces Karim Benzema.02:26

  • 69 ‘

    Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:23

  • 69 ‘

    Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).02:23

  • 68 ‘

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Baytana replaces Erkin Tapalov.02:22

  • 68 ‘

    Failed attempt. Kingsley Coman (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Jules Koundé.02:21

  • 66 ‘

    Foul by Theo Hernández (France).02:16

  • 66 ‘

    Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.02:16

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Vladislav Vassiljev replaces Oralkhan Omirtayev.02:30

  • 59 ‘

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Aybar Zhaksylykov replaces Abat Aymbetov.02:30

  • 59 ‘

    Goal! France 5, Kazakhstan 0. Karim Benzema (France) left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.02:29

  • 57 ‘

    Shot saved. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.02:23

  • 55 ‘

    Goal! France 4, Kazakhstan 0. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from the left side of the small ball to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.02:21

  • 55 ‘

    Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:20

  • 55 ‘

    Foul by Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan).02:20

  • 52 ‘

    Karim Benzema (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.02:16

  • 52 ‘

    Foul by Karim Benzema (France).02:16

  • 52 ‘

    Stas Pokatilov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:16

  • 51 ‘

    Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.02:14

  • 51 ‘

    Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:14

  • 51 ‘

    Foul by Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan).02:14

  • 50 ‘

    Theo Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:13

  • 50 ‘

    Foul by Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan).02:13

  • 49 ‘

    Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by N’Golo Kanté.02:10

  • Second Half begins France 3, Kazakhstan 0.01:44

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    First Half ends, France 3, Kazakhstan 0.02:27

  • 45 ‘

    Dangerous play by Karim Benzema (France).02:25

  • 45 ‘

    Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:25

  • 44 ‘

    Shot saved. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.02:24

  • 43 ‘

    Shot saved. Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Islambek Kuat with a cross.02:58

  • 42 ‘

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).02:40

  • 42 ‘

    Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.02:40

  • 40 ‘

    Shot rejected. Theo Hernández (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.02:33

  • 39 ‘

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).02:47

  • 39 ‘

    Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:47

  • 35 ‘

    Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (France) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.02:58

  • 35 ‘

    Corner, France. Conceded by Temirlan Erlanov.02:11

  • 34 ‘

    Shot saved. Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erkin Tapalov with a cross.02:09

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by N’Golo Kanté (France).02:08

  • 33 ‘

    Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.02:08

  • 32 ‘

    Goal! France 3, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.02:08

  • 28 ‘

    Failed attempt. Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.02:45

  • 27 ‘

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).02:43

  • 27 ‘

    Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.02:43

  • 25 ‘

    Corner, France. Conceded by Islambek Kuat.02:38

  • 25 ‘

    Shot rejected. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from outside the box.02:37

  • 23 ‘

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).02:27

  • 23 ‘

    Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:27

  • 20 ‘

    Corner, France. Conceded by Maksat Taykenov.02:11

  • 19 ‘

    Shot saved. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Oralkhan Omirtayev.02:05

  • 18 ‘

    Foul by Jules Koundé (France).01:59

  • 18 ‘

    Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.01:59

  • 12 ‘

    Goal! France 2, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.02:38

  • 11 ‘

    Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.02:36

  • 11 ‘

    Foul by Theo Hernández (France).02:35

  • 11 ‘

    Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:35

  • 7 ‘

    Shot rejected. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Islambek Kuat.02:22

  • 6 ‘

    Goal! France 1, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.02:21

  • 3 ‘

    Offside. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Theo Hernández is caught offside.02:08

  • N’Golo Kanté (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:01

  • Foul by Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan).02:01

  • First half begins.01:43

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:42

