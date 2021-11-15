France – Kazakhstan: 8-0 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.22:37
Second Half ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.02:32
Dayot Upamecano (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:31
Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).02:31
Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:31
Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).02:31
Failed attempt. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.02:29
Foul by Jules Koundé (France).02:28
Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.02:28
Foul by Moussa Diaby (France).02:27
Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:27
Shot saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) header from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.02:58
Moussa Diaby (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.02:25
Foul by Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).02:25
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Kylian Mbappé.02:22
Goal! France 8, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.02:22
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bagdat Kairov replaces Marat Bystrov.02:16
Goal! France 7, Kazakhstan 0. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty shot to a left footed shot in the top right corner.02:16
Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.02:15
VAR decision: penalty France.02:15
Penalty for France. Antoine Griezmann was brought down in the penalty area.02:15
Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) awarded a penalty for a foul in the area.02:15
Shot saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.02:12
Corner, France. Conceded by Stas Pokatilov.02:10
Shot saved. Jules Koundé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.02:58
Substitution, France. Clément Lenglet replaces Lucas Hernández.02:09
Substitution, France. Benjamin Pavard replaces Kingsley Coman.02:09
Corner, France. Conceded by Stas Pokatilov.02:09
Shot saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.02:09
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).02:01
Bauyrzhan Baytana (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.02:01
Goal! France 6, Kazakhstan 0. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the center of the box into the crossbar. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner kick.
Corner, France. Conceded by Aleksandr Marochkin.02:30
Offside. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.02:27
Substitution, France. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces N’Golo Kanté.02:26
Substitution, France. Moussa Diaby replaces Karim Benzema.02:26
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:23
Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).02:23
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Baytana replaces Erkin Tapalov.02:22
Failed attempt. Kingsley Coman (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Jules Koundé.02:21
Foul by Theo Hernández (France).02:16
Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.02:16
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Vladislav Vassiljev replaces Oralkhan Omirtayev.02:30
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Aybar Zhaksylykov replaces Abat Aymbetov.02:30
Goal! France 5, Kazakhstan 0. Karim Benzema (France) left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.02:29
Shot saved. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.02:23
Goal! France 4, Kazakhstan 0. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from the left side of the small ball to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.02:21
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:20
Foul by Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan).02:20
Karim Benzema (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.02:16
Foul by Karim Benzema (France).02:16
Stas Pokatilov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:16
Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.02:14
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:14
Foul by Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan).02:14
Theo Hernández (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:13
Foul by Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan).02:13
Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by N’Golo Kanté.02:10
Second Half begins France 3, Kazakhstan 0.01:44
First Half ends, France 3, Kazakhstan 0.02:27
Dangerous play by Karim Benzema (France).02:25
Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:25
Shot saved. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.02:24
Shot saved. Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Islambek Kuat with a cross.02:58
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).02:40
Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.02:40
Shot rejected. Theo Hernández (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.02:33
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).02:47
Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:47
Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (France) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.02:58
Corner, France. Conceded by Temirlan Erlanov.02:11
Shot saved. Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erkin Tapalov with a cross.02:09
Foul by N’Golo Kanté (France).02:08
Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.02:08
Goal! France 3, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.02:08
Failed attempt. Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.02:45
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).02:43
Abat Aymbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.02:43
Corner, France. Conceded by Islambek Kuat.02:38
Shot rejected. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from outside the box.02:37
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).02:27
Oralkhan Omirtayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:27
Corner, France. Conceded by Maksat Taykenov.02:11
Shot saved. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Oralkhan Omirtayev.02:05
Foul by Jules Koundé (France).01:59
Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.01:59
Goal! France 2, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.02:38
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.02:36
Foul by Theo Hernández (France).02:35
Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in his own half.02:35
Shot rejected. Erkin Tapalov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Islambek Kuat.02:22
Goal! France 1, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.02:21
Offside. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Theo Hernández is caught offside.02:08
N’Golo Kanté (France) wins a free kick in his own half.02:01
Foul by Samat Zharynbetov (Kazakhstan).02:01
First half begins.01:43
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:42