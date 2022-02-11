France: Macron announces plan for 6 new nuclear reactors and 50 offshore wind farms

Listen to the audio version of the article

France will build six new nuclear reactors, while another eight are “under consideration” and all the old plants must be extended “beyond 50 years of life”. This was announced by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Belfort (France) about the energy policy of Paris. Macron said the time was ripe for a “rebirth of the nuclear industry”, on the sidelines of a massive plan to strengthen solar energy production: Macron’s goal is to increase volumes by 10 times by 2050, leading capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2050. There will also be room for wind power, with plans to build 50 offshore wind farms by 2050 and increase the capacity of offshore plants to 40 gigawatts.

An investment of 50 billion euros

Macron’s announcement explicitly places nuclear power at the center of the “energy mix” that should lead France to carbon neutrality by 2050. The new reactors, he explained, will be complemented by small modular reactors (SMRs) and innovative reactors, with lower impact in terms of waste. The goal is to reach 25 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050, a “revolution – the president said – from the increase in energy needs”.

The construction and management of the plants will be entrusted to the public utility EDF, with an investment of “tens of billions of euros” to support the project and save the finances of the state-owned company. Edf estimates that the six reactor project would cost around 50 billion euros. Its acceleration comes close to an electoral campaign where Macron is marked by the energy crisis that is overwhelming Europe. The deadline set by the EU for achieving “zero emissions” has prompted the incumbent president to review his plans to reduce French dependence on nuclear power, especially in conjunction with growth exhibitions of energy costs and its impact on political stability.