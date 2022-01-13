France: Macron continues to lead presidential polls – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, JAN 13 – Emmanuel Macron continues to be in first place in voting intentions for the French presidential elections, with 25% of the votes in the first round of April 10, ahead of the Rassemblement National candidate, Marine Le Pen (18%) and that of the Républicains, Valérie Pécresse: this is what emerges from a survey carried out by the OpinionWay – Kéa Partners institute for Les Echos and Radio Classique. According to the study, former far-right polemicist and candidate Eric Zemmour is given in fourth place, with 13% of favors. On the left, the candidate of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, stops at 9%, ahead of the ecologist Yannick Jadot (7%) and the socialist, Anne Hidalgo (4%).



In the ballot of April 24, Macron would be confirmed for a second term at the Elysée in both configurations, both against Marine Le Pen (56% against 44%) and against Valérie Pécresse (54% against 46%). (HANDLE).

