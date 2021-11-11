France, Macron pushes vaccination: ‘Without the third dose, 65-year-olds will not have the green pass’. On nuclear power: ‘We will go back to building power plants’

From 15 December, people over 65 will no longer be able to use the green pass if they have not carried out the third dose, while the administrations of the booster they will also start in the same month for the over-50s. In his speech to the Nation from the Elysée, the French president Emmanuel Macron pushes the vaccination campaign in the country and announces new measures to increase the percentage of immunized people and promote the anti-Covid recall. And then he announces: “We will relaunch the construction of nuclear rectors”.

“From December 15, the validity of the green pass for those over 65 will be conditioned on the third recall of the vaccine against Covid”, the Head of State immediately announced, reiterating that “the pandemic is not over yet, we will have to live with the virus and its variants until the world population is vaccinated “and launching an appeal to” vigilance “: “Get vaccinated, vaccinated, I’m counting on you”.

The president then provided the updated numbers of the vaccination campaign in the country: “51 million of us (out of a total population of about 67 million people, ed) are now fully vaccinated – he said – Which makes us one of the most protected countries in the world“. Despite this, however, it is not yet the time to let our guard down and so “the use of mask at school it will be maintained at the moment, ”he added.

Macron, however, did not speak only of vaccines and in his speech to French citizens he introduced another theme at the center of the national and international debate and that Paris brought with conviction to the table of the last G20 on climate and to Cop26: the development of the nuclear technology and the recognition of it as green energy. “To ensure France’s energy independence and achieve our goals, in particular the carbon neutrality in 2050, for the first time in decades we will relaunch the construction of nuclear reactors in our country, ”he said.