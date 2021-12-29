France, over 180,000 cases in one day. Denmark is the country with the highest infection rate in the world

More than 180,000 Covid infections have been registered in France in the last 24 hours, a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. The health authorities report it. The country had surpassed 100,000 cases for the first time on Christmas Day. To face the advance of the Omicron variant, France has decided to introduce the «vaccinal pass» (the equivalent of the Italian Super green pass) for restaurants, cinemas and gyms and all indoor activities from January 15th, with the consent of the parliament. “A simple swab will no longer be enough”, explained Prime Minister Jean Castex at a press conference after the council of ministers in a video conference (in the last few hours the Minister for Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili was also positive), insisting on the intention of strengthen “our shield” against the virus.

In the United States, more than 500,000 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. In New York City alone, the average positivity rate for the past seven days is nearly 20%, 19.97% to be exact.

Omicron is rampant throughout Europe

Finland off limits to unvaccinated foreign tourists. The Land of Lakes is the first in the EU to take a step that will lead to discussion also in the corridors of European institutions, having opted for an absolute ban on entry for non-residents who are not immunized or cured. More generally, it is a Black Tuesday for Europe in the battle against the coronavirus. Omicron is rampant everywhere. The new variant, after Denmark and Portugal, has also become dominant in the Netherlands and Switzerland, while France in the last 24 hours has recorded a cyclopean increase in infections, beating all records with 180,000 new positives.

Denmark, 1,612 cases per 100,000 people

Scandinavia is among the European regions that is facing a very rapid rise in infections. In fact, Denmark records the highest rate of infections in the world: according to data from the past few hours, 1,612 out of 100,000 inhabitants are positive for Covid. And Finland, after a lightning-fast meeting of the government, has decided to run for cover in the most drastic way: by banning, with some exceptions, all unvaccinated foreigners over the age of 16 from entering the country. Non-residents vaccinated, on the other hand, will still have to undergo the swab in the 48 hours prior to their entry, in the wake of what has been decided in recent days by Italy and a growing number of European countries. Also in Finland, according to the deputy of Fdi Augusta Montaruli who announced a question on the subject, there is a particular case involving two Italian citizens. Both, after having tested positive at the Helsinki airport, would have been closed in an airport bathroom for isolation, was the complaint of Montaruli, who asked for the intervention of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

In Great Britain there were 129,471 positives, with 18 deaths, but the data are incomplete due to the holiday period. And the vast majority are concentrated in England, where the positives are over 117,000, a new all-time high for the most populous nation in the United Kingdom. In the Holland of the lockdown, the growth of infections is slowing down but, according to experts, after Omicron officially ousted Delta, the country could face a new leap in positive cases and hospital admissions.

England, 117,093 new cases

In England, the record of daily infections has been recorded since the beginning of the Covid pandemic: 117,093 infections, exceeding the previous record of 113,628 cases on Christmas Day. In the United Kingdom there were 129,471 cases, with 18 deaths, but the data are incomplete due to the holiday period, as highlighted by the British authorities. As for Wales, the 12,378 cases considered in today’s national count also include infections on Christmas and Boxing Day. While for Scotland and Northern Ireland there are no definitive data.

Still in InghiIterra, the record number of hospital admissions for Covid patients is worrying: it rose to 9,546, up 38% compared to a week ago, as well as the highest figure since 3 March. There are 3,024 people in London in hospital, up 59% on a weekly basis, the highest number since February 19. Despite indications from some scientists in the government to impose new restrictions to contain infections and increase hospitalizations, even today the conservative executive of Boris Johnson reiterated that it does not intend to do so between now and the end of the year. Undersecretary Gillian Keegan renewed the indication to have fun but with caution in the New Year celebrations.

Germany resists

Germany, where the so-called lockdown of the unvaccinated is in force, for the moment seems to hold up while Belgium records a moderate but constant decline in infections and, thanks to a sentence of the Council of State which canceled the royal decree of December 22, will see in the next hours reopen cinemas and theaters. Covid is also returning with arrogance to where it all began, in China. In the last 24 hours, the city of Xìan, with its 13 million inhabitants in lockdown for six days, has registered 209 new cases, the highest daily level since March 2020. Official data are less dramatic than European ones but Beijing has already chose to extend the very strict restrictions to nearby areas to stem the largest Covid outbreak after the Wuhan one. Thus, hundreds of thousands of other people ended up in lockdown in Yan’an, which is about 300 kilometers from Xìan.