France, over half a million cases in 24 hours: the hospitalized for Covid are more than thirty thousand. But the lifting of the restrictions starts on February 2nd

In the last 24 hours in France they counted themselves over half a million of new cases of Covid-19: precisely 501.635. There are almost fifty thousand more infections than those recorded last Tuesday (464.709): the average of the last week was 366,179 cases per day. The number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals in the country also exceeds 30 thousand (30,189), a level that had not been reached since April 2021 and is approaching the highest peak, dated November 2020. The new hospitalized in one day were 3,842. On the other hand, the number of patients in resuscitation has been steadily decreasing over the last ten days, settling at 3.741.

On January 20, Prime Minister Jean Castex illustrated the calendar of the “progressive revocation“Of the restrictions against the pandemic, decided by the National Security and Defense Council in the wake of the provisions in the United Kingdom by the cabinet of Boris Johnson. From 2 February themandatory mask outdoors, i capacity limits and the obligation to remote work for at least three days a week. From February 16 instead they will reopen the discoswill resume i concerts and it will be possible to consume food and drinks at the cinema, at the stadium and on the means of transport.

As a compensatory measure, however, starting from Monday January 24 entered into force on passe vaccinal – the equivalent of our super green pass – which will replace the passe sanitaire (also obtainable with a negative pad) in all places where it is required so far: among others, restaurants, theaters, stadiums, airplanes and high-speed trains. The only exceptions are hospitals, nursing homes and social health facilities. For the age group from 12 to 15, the basic green pass will continue to be valid.