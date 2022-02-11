France, President Macron is playing the nuclear card for re-election, 50 billion for 14 new reactors

Having received the approval of the EU Commission, Paris accelerates on nuclear power. Or at least he tries. Yesterday the president Emmanuel Macron announced that 6 new reactors will be built and that another 8 are under consideration. A plan whose cost is estimated at approx 50 billion euros and that would give the country additional capacity of 25 gigawatts to 2050. Work should start in 2028. Macron also stated that “all reactors that can, must be extended beyond 50 years of life.” The fleet of French nuclear power plants, 56 those in use, costs and needs to be modernized. Second Électricité de France (French Enel) serve at least another 50 billion. With the inclusion in the green taxonomy (the list of energy sources considered functional to the transition towards the zeroing of net CO2 emissions) of the Paris atom will be able to finance these interventions more easily and paying reduced interest.

Read Also Gas and nuclear among the green sources, thus the EU Commission has split on the taxonomy: the opposing countries and the success of the Macron line

France gets about nuclear power 70% of the energy that consumes. In the meantime, however, problems accumulate and so the delays such as that of the third reactor of the central Flamanville in Normandy whose costs are grown over time until you touch the 13 billion euros. In recent months, more than one plant has been shut down for precautionary reasons, depriving the country of 20% of its capacity to generate energy. For the first time the France has become a net importer of energy and no longer an exporter. Behind Macron’s words there is also a political calculation. The presidential elections will be held in about two months, nuclear power is well received in France, which consider this industry a source of pride. It is not certain that if another president is elected, the investment plan will be confirmed.