France: presidential, Taubira wins ‘primary of the gauche’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, 30 JAN – The former French Minister of Justice, Christiane Taubira, today won – as was widely expected – the “popular primaries”, a civic consultation to designate the personality who will represent the gauche in the presidential elections in April , a process rejected by almost all the leftist candidates.



Weakened and fragmented, the left currently has 5 main presidential candidates with the Communist Fabien Roussel, but none of them exceed 10% in the polls nor do they seem capable of rivaling the outgoing president, Emmanuel Macron or his opponents. right and far right.



La Taubira arrived in front of the ecologist Yannick Jadot, the leader of the radical left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. All these 3 candidates for the Elysée had asked, in vain, that their names not be subjected to this scrutiny.



From Thursday to today, 392,000 people have voted, who have expressed their preference via the Internet.



Christiane Taubira, 69, a clear winner as expected, said: “we must find a way to bring together the left and their sensitivities. We will build this union together.” (HANDLE).

