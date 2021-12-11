France recognizes our superiority – OA Sport

Italy’s memorable year on the sports scene was even celebrated by L’Equipe. The prestigious and noble French newspaper, a point of reference not only in the transalpine land but all over the world for the completeness and variety of its contents, has dedicated a special to the triumphs that the Bel Paese has been able to conquer in the last twelve months. The issue of “L’Equipe Magazine”, the insert of the issue of the newspaper on newsstands today, has been titled “La Forza Italia” (in our language). The rivalry between the two countries is secular and goes beyond sport, but this time the “cousins” have recognized our superiority, in a decoubertian way and ignoring the proverbial patriotism.

A real tribute from the French colleagues, a certificate of esteem for a simply memorable competitive auction in our latitudes. On the cover they are depicted Marcell Jacobs (Olympic champion of 100 meters and 4 × 100), Roberto Mancini (Coach of the national football team that won the European Championships), Sonny Colbrelli (winner at Paris-Roubaix), Paola Egonu (protagonist of the victorious European volleyball championships), Matteo Berrettini (finalist at Wimbledon), Federica Pellegrini (retired after a memorable career). Our protagonists are in black and white, on a red, white and green background like our flag, also accompanied by the Tower of Pisa, the Colosseum, a Vespa and a gondola, typical features of Italian culture.

The editorial bears the title ‘The neighbors’ party’. It is read: “The moral of this beautiful story that lasts a little longer than a summer is that you can triumph even when at the beginning they are anything but the role of the hero, that you have to give it your all even when it goes very badly. But also that in terms of collective joy and balm to soothe pain, nothing better than sport has been invented since the world has existed.“. The issue includes a six-page interview with Roberto Mancini, a long interview with Marcell Jacobs and specials for all the Azzurri who made us dream in this unrepeatable 2021.