France remembers the Bataclan attacks six years after the horror – World

Six years after the horror, the commemoration for the November 13 attacks in which 130 people lost their lives arrives while the trial is unfolding and the testimonies of the survivors are moving France and the world. The pandemic also prevented victims from gathering in 2020, with a ceremony reduced to a minimum due to anticovid measures.

“The trial has brought us all closer and there is a strong desire to meet in the spirit of remembrance,” said Arthur Dénouveaux, president of the Life for Paris victims’ association. “This year’s commemoration – he added – will crystallize a strengthening of ties between the victims”.

Accompanied by the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Prime Minister Jean Castex will travel to the Bataclan, in front of the Stade de France and to the café terraces of Paris, where the ISIS commando killed 130 people and wounded more than 350 by firing relentlessly among the coffee tables, during a concert and outside the stadium.