France sells three frigates to Greece, tension increases between Paris and Washington

In the end it will be France to sell 3 frigates to Greece, a small revenge on the huge lost Australian submarine order, which a few weeks ago caused a diplomatic crisis. Paris defines an offer of 4 frigates in Athens to which Washington had given a “green light” a few hours before the announcement of the signing between the two European countries “lapsed”. It was Athens that confirmed that it will buy warships from France, cutting short doubts and speculations that could give rise to a new military diplomatic crisis like the one that saw France opposing the US-Australia-Great Britain trio. «The Greek-French agreement – confirmed the Athens Ministry of Defense – is in force and will be completed. Everything was done at the highest possible level. This was announced by the Greek premier himself ».

France-Greece, the Macron negotiation

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, had officially concluded the negotiations and signed the contract with the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, last September 28 at the Elysée. Amount of the order, 3 billion euros, with France crowning Macron’s wish for a stronger European defense in the context of an increased sovereignty of the continent. Yesterday, out of a clear sky, the US thunderbolt announced the green light for the possible sale to Greece of 4 of their frigates in competition with the “package” proposed by Paris. In a few hours, on both sides of the ocean, the shadows of the September crisis have resumed for the partnership of AUKUS, the security agreement signed between Washington, Canberra and London, which has ruined the sale of 12 French submarines to Australia.

Paris and the offer from the United States

A “contract of the century,” protested Paris by withdrawing ambassadors from the United States and Australia, worth over 30 billion euros. But today, Paris immediately explained that there was no discussion on the sale of frigates to Greece, calling the American offer “lapsed” without accusing Washington of having plotted behind France. «Since we are in talks with the Greeks – the French Ministry of the Armed Forces said – the American offer is no longer on the table. Moreover, we signed the contract with the Greeks a few days ago ». Another difference with the AUKUS autumn crisis, Paris was informed of the American announcement before it happened, contrary to what it says happened for submarines in Australia. «They wrote to us – explained the French ministry – they explained to us that ‘in the name of our good relations, following the AUKUS problem, we warned you. There are no ambitions to go further ». The Franco-Greek agreement for 3 Defense and Intervention frigates provides that the boats will be built in France by Naval Group, in Brittany, in Lorient, to be delivered to the Greek Navy in 2025 and 2026. A fourth frigate is defined “in option “.