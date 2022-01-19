France: shooting in Nice, one victim – World

Shots were heard in the center of Nice, causing at least one victim: this is what the Nice-Matin website reports. The shots would have been fired during a police stop in the neighborhood of La Buffa. The area was closed and the police launched a manhunt. The special forces of the BRI arrived on the scene. The police are calling on the population via Twitter to avoid the sector.

“Something went wrong in a police operation, a policeman opened fire on some people: he told the press in Nice the prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme, taking stock of the situation after the death of one of these. “We were carrying out an operation – he said – concerning a murder committed on December 24. Suspects had to be stopped. But something went wrong and a policeman opened fire on some people. One wounded died at 12:30. I asked for an internal investigation into the crime of voluntary homicide. The policeman is in custody. No weapons were found on the victim. ” Several people were arrested in the operation and their car is being searched.