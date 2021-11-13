France, soldier denounces a colleague of sexual violence to the Elysée Corriere.it

from Greta Sclaunich

A young soldier denounced a colleague: the sexual violence allegedly took place at the Elysée, after a party attended by President Macron

A young French soldier denounced a colleague, a non-commissioned officer, with the accusation of sexual assault. The violence, as the French newspaper writes Libration, would have taken place at the Elysée immediately after a cocktail in which the same attended president Emmanuel Macron. The Elysée, contacted by the newspaper for a comment, replied with a note in which he first stated that he never commented on the ongoing judicial processes. But then he also underlines that when the facts were disclosed to the authorities, measures were immediately taken: listening, supporting and accompanying the victim, immediate assignment of the offending person away from the Elysée. A reaction that, added to the attitude of extreme discretion, if not of secrecy that reigned over the facts, led Libration to define the bitter situation, especially considering the weight that the theme of sexual violence has on the French company at the moment.

The violence allegedly took place in the late evening of 1 July 2021. A period in which, the newspaper recalls, the health restrictions related to Covid 19 began to ease: at the Elysée it is organized a farewell toast to greet three collaborators who are about to leave for new assignments. A few dozen people are invited and at some point the same arrives Macron, who delivers a short, informal speech in the open spaces of the park before toasting with those present. Around 10 pm the president leaves and the atmosphere becomes more relaxed: there are also those who, according to the newspaper, he takes the opportunity to raise his elbow. At the end of the evening, the last remaining move to the structure of the General Staff reserved for the French president, in rue de l’Elyse. It is in these rooms, which the newspaper describes as ultra private, that a young female soldier says she was sexually assaulted by one of her colleagues, also military.

In the following hours the victim filed a complaint and a few days later it was opened a rape investigation. The man was stopped and questioned: in addition to the criminal sanction, he also risks ending up in front of the disciplinary council. For the moment already been turned away from the Elysée. But, second Libration, even the Elysée itself risks ending up in the storm again for the second time during Macron’s presidency. The first dates back to May 2018 when the president’s former adviser and bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, was filmed beating a protester in place de la Contrescarpe, in the Mouffetard district in Paris.