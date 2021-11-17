France, stop the sale of canoes in 2 Decathlon stores to stop migrants

Decathlon: “people’s lives in danger” – The news, reports the Guardian, was spread by the leaders of the well-known French brand, who explain: “The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible given the current context”. In fact, they specify, these articles were often not used for their original sporting purpose, but “could be used to cross the Channel” and in these cases “people’s lives would be in danger”. Among other things, a large migrant camp was dismantled on Tuesday between Calais and Grainde-Synthe.

Dangerous crossings – On Tuesday alone, hundreds of refugees crossed the sea that divides the UK from France, including 60 migrants who arrived on Dungeness beach in the afternoon, some 30 kilometers southwest of Folkestone. On Friday 12 November, three migrants were found missing after attempting the crossing by canoe, while the day before two canoes were found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea.

According to the British Home Office, 1,185 people had landed in southern England in small boats on Thursday alone last week, surpassing the previous record of 853 set at the beginning of the month.