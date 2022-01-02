France, stop to plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables. Spain is moving in the same direction, Italy is struggling

France bans the disposable plastic for fruit and vegetables. For now the measure will cover about 30 products and companies will have time until 2026 to adapt. The measure was announced last October but now it is fully operational. Larger packages as well as chopped or processed fruit will be exempt. The French president Emmanuel Macron speaks of “a real revolution” and, according to experts, thanks to the ban, production will be avoided about one billion packages disposable per year. By 2021 France had already abolished straws, glasses and plastic cutlery, as well as polystyrene takeaway boxes. Paris means completely eliminate plastic by 2040. The French Ministry of the Environment recently remarked that one is used in the country “Disproportionate amount” of disposable plastic and that the new ban “aims to reduce the use of disposable plastic and to increase its replacement with other materials or reusable and recyclable”.

The ban sparked the protest from several companies in the fruit and vegetable sector . “We have never been consulted,” he complained Laurent Grandin, head of the Interfel association stressing that i costs of this transition for small businesses are unsustainable also considering that in recent times the prices of carton packs increased from 20 to 30%. Even the companies that produce packaging have targeted the new law by denouncing that they had been taken by surprise above all from the fact that the announcement also affects the recycled plastic. Elipso and Polyvia, representing around 3,500 packaging companies, presented appeal to the French Council of State, competent for administrative disputes, against what they define as a distortion of the European market since the ban applies exclusively to France. In fact, other European countries have announced similar measures in recent months in line with the commitments made at the recent COP26 conference in Glasgow. Spain, for example, has already said it will introduce a ban on packaging of plastic for fruit and vegetables starting from 2023 to allow companies to find alternative solutions.

Italy implemented the 2019 European directive last November which bans or plastic cutlery and plates, straws, cotton buds, drink stirrers, balloon poles, food and beverage containers or polystyrene foam cups. The transposition took place, late, by adding some exceptions concerning products made of recycled plastic or with a plastic share of less than 10% (eg coating of paper cups). Nothing, for now, as regards the packaging targeted by France. Italy ranks at tenth place of the world ranking of plastic waste per capita (23 kilos) in which the United States stands out (53 kilos each). In absolute values the largest producer of plastic waste in the world is the China (25 million tons) followed by the USA (18 million) and India (over 5 million tons)

Paris’s veto on plastic is triggered on the day the country hires it the rotating presidency of the European Union for the next six months. Taking up the baton from Slovenia Macron spoke of a “powerful” and “sovereign” Europe. Today’s move should therefore also be read as a sign of environmental commitment that will characterize the semester of the new presidency. Today is also the day that Germany took over the leadership of the G7 taking the place of Great Britain. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, they announced that the fight against global warming and the management of the pandemic will be the priorities of the German presidency. Germany wants to make the G7 a format “Pioneer of a climate-neutral economy and a fair world, ”said the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The finance minister Christian Lindner he stressed that “the G7 countries are for freedom, democracy and progress, and with this in mind, we must overcome the pandemic and lead the global economic recovery”. With a strengthened commitment against climate change, the leader of the German liberals wrote on his Twitter profile.

At least apparently united by the commitment to the environment, However, Paris and Berlin are polar opposites on the issue of nuclear energy. The new German government it is accelerating the process of leaving the atom and today three of the six nuclear power plants operating in the country have been closed. On the other hand, France continues to focus strongly on the atom (from which it obtains 70% of the energy it consumes) and has managed to have nuclear power included in the list of sources that the EU Commission considers deserving to receive subsidies in the path of reduction of Co2 emissions.