France, Taubira operation for the left (at a peak in the polls) – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

The former justice minister could join the field for the presidential elections in spring 2022. No left-handed candidate exceeds 10% of the votes (with Macron at 24%)

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT







PARIS – “Taubira president!” is the invocation that resounded yesterday in Saint Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, among the stands of the Christmas market visited byformer Minister of Justice and new candidate (or almost) of the left in the presidential election of spring 2022. There



gauche

he is in pieces, too many names and all weak, none exceeding 10 percent in the polls and having the slightest chance of qualifying for the ballot. So when Christiane Taubira, 70, on February 2, finally announced in a video that she is considering running for the Elysée – “we’ll talk about it again in mid-January” – many felt entitled to hope again. It could be her, therea protagonist of the law on



mariage pour tous



during the Hollande presidency, to save the day?

Much loved by the left of values, who turns a blind eye to the sometimes liberal positions in economics, Taubira is a great character: born in Cayenne, Guyana, French patch of land in South America, raised with 10 brothers and sisters by a nurse mother abandoned by her husband, made her debut in politics among the separatists with her husband Roland Delannon with whom she will have four children, to arrive in the Paris Parliament in 1993 and then join the socialist group.

In 1998 the separation from her husband, who says he is “tired of the political hegemony” of Christiane, and in 2001 the great moment of the “Taubira law” on the recognition of the slave trade as a crime against humanity. It is a key passage because Taubira remains associated with one of the first “laws on memory”, contested by many historians in the name of freedom of research and today considered by the French right as a sort of original sin, the announcement of culture woke to come. But also thanks to that law, Taubira builds an image of a courageous, charismatic and cultured woman, capable of supporting ideas with strength and many literary quotations (which is still important in France).

The paradox, however, is that today Taubira is called to reunite and save the left after having long been accused of having divided and destroyed it. April 21, 2002, first round of the presidential election and unprecedented political earthquake: Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin fails to qualify for the second round against outgoing President Jacques Chirac. For less than 200,000 votes Jean-Marie Le Pen goes to the ballot in place of Jospin, who retires from politics. Among the culprits of the disaster are those candidates on the left who could not hope to win but showed up anyway, draining precious votes otherwise destined for Jospin. Taubira becomes the scapegoat. “But why don’t you turn to the other candidates?” Why don’t you ask Jospin for his campaign? If the left is in this state, it is because in 2002 it looked for a culprit instead of trying to understand what had happened, ”Christiane Taubira later defended.

The forces in play, based on an Opinionway survey three days ago, today are these: Emmanuel Macron in the lead (24%) in front of the right of Valérie Pécresse (17) and on the far right of Marine Le Pen (16) and Zemmour (12). Then, far from qualifying for the second round, here is Mélenchon, Jadot, Hidalgo, Roussel, Montebourg, Poutou, Arthaud on the left. Now comes Taubira, last hope or yet another candidate too many.