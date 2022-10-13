France team – Benzema Ballon d’Or, the immediate reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo

Next Monday, the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony should be that of the consecration for Karim Benzema.

The striker of Real Madrid and the French team is the big favorite to succeed Lionel Messi and become the new Ballon d’Or. Barring a huge surprise, Karim Benzema will be crowned on Monday and while Kylian Mbappé, likely absent from the top 5, could choose to boycott the ceremony, this will not be the case for Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, Le Parisien reveals in its edition of the day that the Portuguese has already planned to go to the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday, although he is certain not to win the title this year. Former Real Madrid player, where he shone for years alongside Karim Benzema, the current Manchester United striker has no intention of missing the probable coronation of “KB9”. An attitude that changes with that of certain years, when the Portuguese decided to snub the reward on learning that Lionel Messi was going to be crowned, as was the case in 2019 and 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be there for the coronation of Benzema





A coronation that delights everyone in France in view of the evolution of Karim Benzema, who has now become the best player in the world. Current Rennes coach Bruno Genesio rubbed shoulders with Karim Benzema at OL’s training center when the latter was 17 years old. In a press conference before the Europa League match between Rennes and kyiv, Bruno Genesio paid a nice tribute to the future Ballon d’Or. “I knew him very young, he was 17 years old. Already at the time, he had qualities of finisher, of address, well above the average, an ability to see things before the others which could make him intolerant with those who did not see what he saw. . The Golden Ball ? It is only the concretization and the culmination for him, this reward which he should have I hope for it Monday “ appreciated Bruno Genesio, who like all French people awaits with great impatience the presentation of the supreme individual distinction to Karim Benzema next Monday.