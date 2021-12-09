France, terrorism alert rises. Two 23-year-olds arrested: “They were preparing attacks for Christmas”

Two 23-year-old men were arrested on November 29 in the Paris region and are accused of preparing a series of terrorist attacks during the Christmas period. The threat has been described as “serious and imminent” by French intelligence. To report the news is the newspaper Le Parisien. The two men were stopped by the services of the Direction générale de la sécurité intérieure and, according to what emerged from the investigations, they intended to stab passers-by in some particularly popular places during the Christmas and New Year holidays, such as shopping malls, universities and crowded streets. Furthermore, according to the investigators, from the chat exchanges between the two there emerged “worrying comments on their desire to sow death during Christmas in the name of a radical and deviant Islam” and then “die as martyrs”, at the hands of French agents. . One of the two young men arrested, already monitored by the secret services for his radicalization, allegedly admitted the plan during police interrogation. And his confession also triggered the arrest of the other 23-year-old, who however denied his involvement.

Cover photo: EPA / YOAN VALAT

Read also: