France, the Church will compensate thousands of victims of pedophilia

The French Church will reimburse the thousands of victims of pedophilia by the clergy by selling part of the real estate in its possession. This was announced by the president of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF), Monsignor Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, at the end of the plenary assembly held in Lourdes. De Moulins-Beaufort had already announced by the Church the promise to set up a fund to start paying the victims. Now this fund will be strengthened “by the sale of real estate owned by the Bishops’ Conference of France and the dioceses”.

Among other things, the bishops decided to create a national body responsible for “case by case” compensation for victims of sexual violence. The instance will be chaired by a jurist, said Msgr. de Moulins-Beaufort, Marie Derain de Vaucresson, former defender of children, who will create her own team on the model of that of the Sauvé Independent Commission on Pedophilia in the French Church. That commission published sensational results last month, revealing the extent of pedophile violence in the Church over the past 70 years: 330,000 underage victims of priests, employees at various levels and lay staff of the Church.

