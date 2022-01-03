France: the European flag removed from the Arc de Triomphe, exults the right

The French government’s initiative to illuminate the Arc de Triomphe, where the tomb of the unknown soldier is, with the European flag to celebrate the beginning of the French presidency of the Union has become a political case in Paris.

The flag was removed after just one day, a decision claimed as a “patriotic victory” by the nationalist right, which had attacked President Macron for choice.

“The European flag was removed during the night, in line with the established timing – the Elysée said – It was expected to fly between December 31 and January 1, to symbolically mark the beginning of the French presidency, as well as the ‘lighting in blue of various monuments “. Even the Eiffel Tower itself on New Year’s Eve appeared illuminated in blue with 12 stars forming a circle.

But the leader of the National Ressemblement Marine Le Pen claimed the removal as a “beautiful patriotic victory”: the government, she said, was “forced to remove the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe. Thanks to the mass mobilization of all those who love France and the Republic to make Emmanuel Macron retreat “.

Le Pen had announced an appeal against the display of the flag, an “attack on the identity of our homeland”. The other far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, as well as the republican Valèrie Pècresse, had also criticized the decision to fly an EU flag in the very place where the tomb of the unknown soldier is located.