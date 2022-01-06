World

France, the government has dissolved the neo-Nazi group Zouaves Paris: “Responsible for the violence at the Eric Zemmour rally”

Photo of James Reno James Reno
2 minutes read

The French council of ministers dissolved the far-right group of the Zouaves Paris, accused of being involved in the violence at the rally in Eric Zemmour in Villepinte last December. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin and according to the dissolution decree, the group, founded in 2017 and which brings together about twenty members, is accused of being “at the origin of numerous and recurrent acts of violence“And to” propagate an openly racist discourse “, transmitting” regularly images that represent symbols ofNazi ideology“.

Last March, the French government had also decided to dissolve Génération Identitaire, a far-right group formerly closely linked to Marine Le Pen’s Front National. Now it’s the turn of the little group Zouaves Paris, a decision that comes just a few months before the presidential elections and shortly after the officialization of the electoral race of the journalist and polemicist Zemmour. The militants are neo-Nazi hooligans already known in France for the episodes of violence and their leader had been identified in the meeting room: it is the 23 year old Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier and was among the activists who launched the raid on anti-racist protesters from Sos Racisme. 11 complaints have been filed for the attack and the boy is being investigated for intentional violence together with an 18-year-old. De Cacqueray-Valmenier in October 2020, as Libération wrote, he had left to fight alongside the Armenians against Azerbaijan, to defend the separatist province of Nagorno Karabakh: he published a photo of him holding a rifle on his Instagram profile and boasted of defending “Christians against the Muslim Azeris “.

In the past, the group has participated in some demonstrations of the Yellow Vests and were held responsible for a raid, in June 2020, against a bar where anti-fascist militants are located in the neighborhood Ménilmontant in Paris. As analyzed by Jean-Yves Camus, interviewed by the online newspaper 20minutes, the Zouaves Paris “resemble an armed but not a terrorist group that uses violence on a regular basis to achieve its goals.” But they don’t do any propaganda or theorization work and it doesn’t seem to be in their interests. The aggression during the meeting of Villepinte caused a lot of discussion because, according to some video images relaunched by Huffington Post and Bfm-tv, the security staff of Zemmour can be seen greeting the Zouaves Paris demonstrating a relationship of acquaintance: “Thank you for coming”, are some of the phrases that they feel. Or “it’s nice to know we can count on you”. As evidenced by le Monde, the journalist candidate for the presidency of the Republic has always belittled the violence by saying that it was “marginal” and, above all, accused the anti-racists of “causing it”. Not a defense, but not even a condemnation. Today the intervention of the council of ministers for the official dissolution.

