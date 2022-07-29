France: The PSG group, for the Champions Trophy, without Mbappé
Christophe Galtier has called up a group of 22 players for the Trophée des Champions. Paris Saint-Germain will have to play this duel against Nantes on Sunday July 31 in Tel Aviv (Israel), without their basic man, Kylian Mbappé.
Paris Saint-Germain will kick off its season with the Trophée des Champions this Sunday, July 31 in Tel-Aviv (Israel). The Parisian club will have to play FC Nantes without Kylian Mbappé, who is under sanction. In this group of 22 players, the undesirables like Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera and Rafinha are discarded. Lionel Messi and Neymar are present in the group, as well as new recruit Nordi Mukiele. The meeting, scheduled for Sunday, is played at 6 p.m. at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.
The PSG group
1- Keylor Navas
2- Ashraf Hakimi
3- Presnel Kimpembe
4- Sergio Ramos
5- Marquinhos
6- Marco Verratti
8- Leandro Paredes
9-Mauro Icardi
10- Neymar Jr.
14-Juan Bernat
15- Danilo Pereira
16-Sergio Rico
17- Vitinha
19-Pablo Sarabia
22-Abdou Diallo
25-Nuno Mendes
26- Nordi Mukiele
27- Idrissa Gueye
29- Arnaud Kalimuendo
30-Lionel Messi
33- Warren Zaire-Emery
99- Gianluigi Donnarumma
