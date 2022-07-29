France: The PSG group, for the Champions Trophy, without Mbappé

Christophe Galtier has called up a group of 22 players for the Trophée des Champions. Paris Saint-Germain will have to play this duel against Nantes on Sunday July 31 in Tel Aviv (Israel), without their basic man, Kylian Mbappé.

Paris Saint-Germain will kick off its season with the Trophée des Champions this Sunday, July 31 in Tel-Aviv (Israel). The Parisian club will have to play FC Nantes without Kylian Mbappé, who is under sanction. In this group of 22 players, the undesirables like Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera and Rafinha are discarded. Lionel Messi and Neymar are present in the group, as well as new recruit Nordi Mukiele. The meeting, scheduled for Sunday, is played at 6 p.m. at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. The PSG group 1- Keylor Navas

2- Ashraf Hakimi

3- Presnel Kimpembe

4- Sergio Ramos

5- Marquinhos

6- Marco Verratti

8- Leandro Paredes

9-Mauro Icardi

10- Neymar Jr.

14-Juan Bernat

15- Danilo Pereira

16-Sergio Rico

17- Vitinha

19-Pablo Sarabia

22-Abdou Diallo

25-Nuno Mendes

26- Nordi Mukiele

27- Idrissa Gueye

29- Arnaud Kalimuendo

30-Lionel Messi

33- Warren Zaire-Emery

99- Gianluigi Donnarumma

© Africafootunited, 2022 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of the brand’s content, images or logo without the express written permission of Africa Foot United is strictly prohibited. Any user who acts in fraud of these copyright notices is liable to civil and criminal prosecution by the publisher of the site.

Source link