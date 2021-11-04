France, thwarted coup d’état by a conspiracy group of former soldiers, gendarmes and politicians. The leader arrested for terrorism

In France, a clandestine network of 300 people, including gendarmes, ex military, doctors, a lawyer it’s a Mayor, planned a coup d’etat And the assault on the Elysée, the presidential palace. At the head of the crazy project, unveiled by Le Parisien and from BFMTV who had access to a secret service file, there was Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann, 55 years old, conspiracy guru extradited last June from Malaysia, with a past as a regional manager ofUdf, the centrist party of François Bayrou, and now investigated for kidnapping of minorsAnd criminal association for terrorist purposes.

According to the Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI), theOperation Azur she had reached the last stage of conception. The plan provided for the conquest of the nerve centers of the state, such as the National Assembly, the Senate and the Ministry of Defence, in addition to the occupation of a radio or television station a Paris to broadcast the propaganda of the coup leaders. The assailants would have been divided into units by the Napoleonic nomenclature (grenadiers, vaults), each with specific attack tasks and equipped with riot shields and homemade explosives.

Daillet-Wiedemann’s organization was hierarchically structured and divided into two branches, one military and one civil. They had been recruited for the military branch former soldiers, including Christophe M., a former lieutenant colonel in the army, decorated with the Legion of Honor And the National Order of Merit, who would have enlisted and trained thirty-six regional captains. They had been identified among the targets to be hit vaccine administration and storage centers, antennas of the 5G, journalists And personality in sight. One of these clandestine cells, betweenAlsace and the Franche-Comté, consisted of neo-Nazis who were planning to blow one up Masonic lodge in the Moselle.

The civil branch was instead specialized in kidnapping of children and was influenced by the movement’s conspiracy theory QAnon. Daillet-Wiedemann is in fact accused of having financed the kidnapping of My Montemaggi on 13 April a Poulières, in the Vosges. The eight-year-old, entrusted by social services to the care of her grandmother, had been kidnapped by five New Age survivalists at the instigation of his mother who had lost custody in January after joining their community. The search for the nearly two hundred police officers mobilized had ended in an abandoned factory, where Lola Montemaggi she hid with her daughter after five days of walking in the woods on the border with Swiss. According to investigators, the group intended to kidnap other minors to remove them from the supervision of the social workers, considered accomplices of a pedophile and Satanist elite dedicated to child trafficking.

One Nation, the spiritual and conspiratorial community of which Mia’s mother was one of the coordinators, while not counting Daillet-Wiedemann among its members, shares itsanti-statism, in particular the rejection of the public education system. The founders of the movement, Alice Martin-Pascual And Sylvain Charles, aspire to one secession from the Republic and they recently attempted to crowdfund two hundred hectares of land in the south of France. A place where settle a new nation, inspired byecologism and the ideology of sovereign citizens, an American conspiracy theory according to which citizens are natural beings legally not bound by the laws of the state.

To shape his fantasy of popular uprising against the “Health dictatorship”, Daillet-Wiedemann had therefore aggregated around him subversives of the army, right-wing extremists, conspiracy theorists and New Age spiritualists. In his Youtube video listed the provisions of his provisional government, including the abolition of vaccination campaigns, the elimination of fines and taxes, the destruction of 5G antennas and Speed ​​Cameras, the cancellation of gay marriages, a witch hunt against secret societies and the indictment of all ministers from 1981 to today. The guru who dreamed of a French January 6th is now detained in Nancy, where he will have to answer for kidnapping of minors and criminal association for terrorist purposes.