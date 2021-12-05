France, Valérie Pécresse nominated for the Élysée for the Républicains: she is the first woman of the moderate right to run for the presidency

The president of Ile-de-France, the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, was awarded today with 60.95% of the preferences the investiture for the candidacy in the elections presidential of April representing the party of the neo-Galilist right, i Républicains. Beaten Eric Ciotti, the deputy who was the far right of the starting line-up, with some themes in common with Eric Zemmour. Among the four competitors in the primaries of the Républicains, Pécresse was not the favorite but was the most feared by Emmanuel Macron as an opponent. In addition to being the first female candidate of the moderate right in France, it is undoubtedly the most ‘macronist’ of the neo-Gaullists, social-liberal in economics, centralizer in the government.

The former minister of Sarkozy, 54, currently president of the Ile-de-France region, “will give everything”, as she herself promised today, thanking her followers, to bring the neo-Galilist right back to the ballot after the sensational debacle of 2017, when for the first time in the Fifth Republic no party representative who was among others of Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy got through the first round. The choice of Pécresse redistributes the cards at the table of the presidential elections in April pending the descent into the field of the only great candidate still undeclared, Macron: a presidential party that presents itself as a platform to which centrists, very loyal de La République en Marche, centrists of the MoDem, youth movements and ad personam parties such as Horizons, created by the former premier Edouard Philippe. A left more than ever fragmented and at the moment without great hopes, with the socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo that the polls give between 4 and 6% and a Jean-Luc Mélenchon which seems to have exhausted its role of third wheel and is stationed around 10%, more or less like the ecological candidate; an extreme right for the first time with two heads, the traditionalist and proven one of Marine Le Pen and the extremist and radical one of Eric Zemmour.

The placement of the Républicains after the election of Pécresse, considered a difficult and difficult character, a hard worker, not a sprinter but resistant in long efforts, is that described by Christian Jacob, party president: “The right has rediscovered its DNA, it is popular and supportive, a real national team ready to run our country “. Among the applause of supporters in the party headquarters, the winner took the stage: “Thank you for having had the courage” to choose the first female candidate of the Républicains, said the one whom the polls saw defeated above all by Xavier Bertrand, instead eliminated in the first round, but also by Michel Barnier and Eric Ciotti. “I will know how to be worthy of it”, she added, immediately expressing her bond “with all the women of France”: “I will give everything” in the presidential campaign.

Playing the card of the right-wing sympathetic female electorate is obviously the first blow dealt to that possible hostile internal fringe that Ciotti would have preferred, close to many positions of the misogynist and ultra-traditionalist Zemmour. The latter, after a couple of weeks of controversy and bearish polls, makes his debut Sunday with a Parisian rally full of tension: announced for days at the Zenith, he was moved in extremis to the Villepinte Exhibition Park, close to the airport. “There were too many of you”, tweeted the far-right polemicist, justifying the decision, taken instead for the fear of accidents in the neighborhood expressed by local authorities. Particularly, fringes of the anti-fascist left groups they were ready to do battle in the capital, to the point of pushing the American embassy today to advise their compatriots to avoid the area of ​​the Zemmour rally.