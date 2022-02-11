“France will have another 6 nuclear reactors” – Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

The choice while Europe pressured by the energetic transition and the gas crisis and while the elections for the Elysée are approaching. Paris takes the opposite path to Germany, which has just shut down three plants

Europe pressed by the ecological transition on the one hand and from the gas crisis on the other hand, it continues to march divided in terms of energy policies: thus, if Germany had shut down three nuclear power plants in December, yesterday Emmanuel Macron announced that France will build another six reactors in keeping with the country’s policy which already covers the two thirds of its energy needs thanks to the atom. The choice comes just as the EU is facing a crucial debate, whether to consider nuclear and gas green production towards the goal of complete sustenance thanks to renewables.

In Macron’s words, implementation is expected to begin by 2028; the first plant will be operational by 2035. Furthermore, the president talks about a road map: We will start the preparatory projects in the coming weeks, finalization of the design studies, the referral to the national commission for public debate, the definition of the offices for the installation of the systems. The head of the Elysée launches his program two months before the presidential elections that will see him in contention for the second term. The goal is to make France the first major country in the world in thirty years to get out of dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen our energy and industrial independence by setting an example in the fight against climate change.

In the president’s plans there is not only the expansion of nuclear power plants: it also leverages the solar power, considered cheaper and less invasive from the point of view of the landscape in the field of renewable energy. Macron intends increase the power produced tenfold by 2050 through this technology but also to build 50 offshore wind farms. Returning to nuclear power, in addition to the 6 reactors, Macron believes it is possible to build another 8 by the middle of the century and to extend, where possible, the life of the plants already in operation today. France has no other choice that betting on both renewable energy and nuclear power, he concluded. The path remains that of increasingly reduce the country’s dependence on fossil sources and gas in particular.

A real bet, also given the proximity of the electoral appointment by Macron, who in these days is also very active on the diplomatic front to try to defuse the Ukrainian crisis: in recent days he met Vladimir Putin, announcing that he had torn the promise of an easing of military pressure, however, coming denied a few hours later by the head of the Kremlin. On the domestic front, Macron managed to significantly limit the rise in bills through a policy of tax relief.